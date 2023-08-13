Jeremy Allen White: divorce, two daughters and possible new relationship with model Ashley Moore

For over seven years, Jeremy Allen White (Brooklyn, 1991) was one of the older brothers of a large and disorganized family in the suburbs of Chicago in the series shameless. While the general public’s first exposure to the American was with his role as Lip Gallagher in the aforementioned TV drama, the Brooklyn native began appearing on the covers after his starring role – a chef – in another series: BearHulu’s 8-Emmy-nominated production, whose second season will premiere in Spain on Disney+ on August 16.

Now White’s every move is followed by the media. Especially in his pose of a handsome tough guy when it comes to the heart. A few months ago, there was information that the actor was signing divorce papers with his ex-wife and mother of two daughters, also an actress. Addison Timlin. And a few days ago, several photos and videos leaked in which the model looks kissed Ashley Moore. What happened in the sentimental life of the actor, who in January this year dedicated his Golden Globe to his ex-wife after expressing “deepest love and gratitude”?

White met Timlin when they were both teenagers around 2006. The first meeting probably happened during the filming of the film After school, in which they both starred and which was released in 2008 when they were 14 years old. Time passed and the relationship grew stronger, although the couple remained completely anonymous. In 2013, the actress gave the magazine a very special interview Harper Bazaar after the release of the movie Legal type (Fisher Stevens), where he shared the cast with Al Pacino and Christopher Walken. In it, she spoke about her love life for the first time, hinting that she was in love: “I have a love that I won’t reveal, but yes, he would be the man. We’re on a good footing, we’ve been friends for a long time, but our relationship has taken a turn towards romance.”

In 2018, their first daughter, Ezer Billie White, was born; whose godmother, thanks to her mother’s friendship, is actress Dakota Johnson. Just a year later, the couple married in a private and informal ceremony – both dressed in denim jackets – in a Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles.

Dolores Wild White, their second daughter, was born in December 2020, the year of the pandemic. Three years later, Timlin filed for divorce from the actor last January. The reasons have not yet been revealed. As an ET source said, she and White “have had trust issues during their relationship. Problems that eventually led to their divorce.” The source added: “They tried to work it out but it got harder and harder and they decided to break up.” This was explained by another source close to the couple page six that White’s rise in the media may have been the reason for the hiatus as well. “Jeremy had no control over his filming schedules. rolled Bear in Chicago, and whenever I could, I went home. He is very involved in the lives of these girls and loves his daughters.” In his initial divorce proposal, Timlin asked for custody of their daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, agreeing to receive regular visits from White. However, the actor responded by asking for joint custody of the minors.

While terms of separation and custody are still in the air, the actor was seen on the streets of Los Angeles with his purported first conquest after nearly four years of marriage: Ashley Moore. Moore (North Carolina, 1993) has a long career as a model and actress. In addition, he has also appeared in video clips such as Wait, we’re going home from Drake (2013) and wrong by Kygo (2019). None of the heroes wanted to make statements to the media about their alleged relationship.

While both White and Timlin are currently single, the fictional chef’s encounter with Moore left his followers perplexed, as just weeks ago White appeared in a very cordial manner with his ex-wife at his eldest daughter’s soccer game. his fans hope for a possible reconciliation, which now seems far away.