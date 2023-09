TVE 1 broadcast tonight 22:10 V “Film of the Week”ribbon Ava. The film is a play in which Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and John Malkovich in the cast, including In addition, it is controlled Tate Taylor and released in 2020.





Correct “Ava”

Ava is a deadly assassin working for a secret organization that travels the world and specializes in high-profile assassinations. When work doesn’t go according to plan, she is forced to fight for her own survival.