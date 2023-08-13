Jessica Pegula defeats Swiatek to return to WTA 1000 final in Montreal – Match Tennis









The American reached her third final in tournaments of this category.

Power coup for Jessica Pegula. The North American scored a very significant victory this Saturday, making his way into the definition Montreal WTA 1000, although he could have solved it less dramatically. As a result 6-2, 6-7(4) and 6-4 against Iga Svyatek, this is the third time she has beaten the polka and the second time this year.

And this is Pegula He came to serve for the match with a score of 5:4 in the second set. and then she had a mini-break advantage in the tie-break, two moments in which she could not close the match and eventually gave her life to the first racket of the world, who even took the lead in the final set.

So Pegula reached the third final at the WTA 1000 tournaments and the first since Guadalajara in October last year, the tournament where she became the champion. Another definition was also in 2022, but in brick dust Madrid, where she was surpassed by Ons Jaber. In addition, she is the first American in the last game in Canada since Serena Williams in 2019.

This triumph also allows the American to be one of two players who managed to beat Swiatek more than once this year. Pegula already did it in the United Cup at the start of the season, and Elena Rybakina He can afford the luxury of three victories in 2023.

Rybakina from Kazakhstan could become his opponent this Sunday if he wins the second key semi-final against Ludmila Samsonova.

PEGULA PREVAILS 🙌@JPegula defeats Swiatek in three sets 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 and reaches the final for the first time in Montreal. #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/no3bGLU6nv — WTA (@WTA) August 12, 2023

