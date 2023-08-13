Joao Felix will be Barça’s top target after Neymar’s plan.

A little over a week passed and the name Joao Felix seemed like a perfect descartado for the FC Barcelona summer market. Javi Hernandez asks for more attack after pre-season Clasico against Real Madrida request that intensified with the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain. In the same time, Mosquito signing prompted Neymar Jr to leave Parc de los Principesreviving the illusion of the Brazilian returning to Catalonia.

However, Millions of Saudi Al-Hilals tried to sign a contract with Mogi das Cruzes., which, unlike Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé, will succumb to the team’s record bid under Jorge Jesus. In this sense, the journalist Fabrizio Romano, closely following the negotiations between Ney and the Arab team, He assures that Barça will resume negotiations with Atlético Madrid for Joao if the Brazilian leaves for Arabia.

Atlético sees Joao leaving as a priority but won’t let him go

“Neymar Jr and Al-Hilal are in preliminary negotiations, the official documents have already been sent to the player’s side for review and consideration. Barcelona could try to restart Joao Felix’s operation in the coming weeks if Ney doesn’t join.”explains Romano about the case. For Atlético, the departure of the Portuguese is a priority, as he currently has 25 players registered in La Liga, not counting Sergio Camello.

For this, The mattress directive is working on a march by Felix and Saul Niguez to move on to Pierre-Émile Hoybjerg., a Tottenham midfielder who aspires to become Koke’s companion as a pivot. Simeone was expecting at least two players to leave to pursue the Dane, but nothing has been decided yet. In the case of Joao, there is also an urgent need to release part of his high salary, as the midfielder earns 14 million euros per season.

Barca remain unopposed in attack.

In addition to Neymar and Joao Felix, Barça’s ability to improve their attack is limited. Bernardo Silva has always been a prioritybut Manchester City’s refusal to negotiate a lower price for his transfer ruled him out entirely. Gone was the opportunity to get ahead of the arrival of Vitor Roque.as the board promised to keep him at Atlético Parananense until at least January.