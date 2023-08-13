Joe Manganiello first seen after splitting with Sofia Vergara

A recently known actor and one of the characters of Magic Mike, Joe Manganiellobecame a trend in all media and social networks after learning about an unexpected breakup with a Colombian actress Sofia Vergaraand on August 12 of that year, he hit the streets for the first time after his major hiatus.

Some sources close to the former couple revealed in the separation process that the two had been separated for some time until they decided to make it public through the medium page six, confirming this news and asking for respect and privacy above all, because it was a joint decision of the former partner of the actors. And although the Colombian actress was the first person to live alone, everything seems to be fine note that this time Joe Manganiello started to live his life

.

Since this news was made public on July 18, the actor seems to be swallowed up by the earth; however, in those days he was photographed on the streets Angels very comfortable. The 46-year-old actor was seen running errands in shorts and a T-shirt while carrying his pet Bubble, a dog he shared with Sofia, and it can be captured that he no longer wears an engagement ring.

Several media outlets that caught Joe Manganiello noted that his face looked a bit overwhelmed, stating that it was probably because maybe because the actor was negatively affected despite this, throughout the separation process, he was the one who held the little pet that the actress loved so much.