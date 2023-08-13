Johnny Depp was supposed to play Face to Face with Nicolas Cage, but he turned it down for the most ridiculous reason

When Depp read the title of John Woo’s film script, he thought that its story and theme would be completely different.

Perhaps of all the filmography of John Woo’s English-language period, “Face to Face” is the title I have the most fondness for. The action scenes, crazy premise and some wacky dialogue deserve a special place in my heart; but if there’s anything that takes the production to the heights of 90s cinema, it’s its lead duo, made up of Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Shots, but not on target

But there was a time when “Face/Off” was going to have a very, very different look. Before Woo took over as director, he was the person in charge of running the project Marco Brambilla, responsible for another gem of action cinema from the 90s, entitled “Demolition Man”; and conducted research very clear condition for Cage to play Castor Troy — probably the coolest name in modern cinema.

According to Shortlist in their dossier for the film, the folks at Paramount’sI would only agree to include good old Nico if the show’s hero – or villain, depending on how you look at it – was played by Johnny Depp; requirement co-writer Michael Colleary was crystal clear about: “It didn’t make sense and we were totally against every level of it”.

Back then, the company tried to plan Deep’s career and make him a star at the age of 27. Fortunately or unfortunately, after reading the script, the actor turned down the offer for the most ridiculous reason: upon reading the title, he thought the film would be a sports drama about hockey. As Colleary says, “A lot of things had to go wrong for the movie to go well”.





When Brambilla left production, John Woo came on board as an avowed fan of the script, taking John Travolta, with whom he had already worked on “Broken Arrow”, under his arm. In the end, everything turned out at Milhouse’s request.

In Espinof | The 32 best action movies of all time