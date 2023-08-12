Josep Guardiola’s trials for Neymar in the Premier League









follow the obsession Pep Guardiola with the best possible improvement of your team. He Manchester He has a team full of talent in all their fields and despite this, they continue to strengthen their position at the top level. In this sense, before leaving Ilkay Gundogan and as a possible preventive measure against the threat of flight Bernardo Silva, Josep Guardiola asked to sign Lucas Paquetafor which, according to reports TARGETcould receive more than 100 million euros.

Without haste and with money for punishment

Manchester City know signing the Brazilian is not the ultimate urgency. Although hiring him is very interesting and necessary, Guardiola sees no catch in this.. However, with the amount of money that City, probably ends up taking the cat into the water with a carioca sign.

He Neymar’s green-yellow teammate He is one of the great figures Premier League and after the first year Westham, Paqueta is ready to make the last jump into Greater England. In this case, for the greatest of all and The current champion of the Premier League and the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva in real danger

Paqueta’s profile matches that of a midfielder with a clear attacking vocation and approach.. This is not an organizer, as it could be Gundogan, but this is a player who He prefers to be important in the three-quarter zone, where his magical ball maneuvers allow him to create danger for his teammates. In this sense, it the same thing that Bernardo Silva usually doeswho after many threats of desire go to barcahe will have to face very stiff competition if he arrives package, because it would be normal for them to play in the same demarcation.

Right at this moment Bernardo really could have been looking for a way out of the City.. It is known that Guardiola is not afraid to radically change the level of importance of his charges. You just have to see Foden i Grealishwho switched roles last season, the first being in the starting XI and then being moved to the bench, unlike Grealish, who went from underdog to one of the team’s greatest talents.

So what about the operation? Lucas Paqueta on the move, Bernardo Silva finds himself in a very difficult situationas he could see that his presence in the team’s starting lineup was in serious danger.