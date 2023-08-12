Juan José Pérez Valle, awarded the 2023 Bergantin Prize for saving the history of Ribadesella

The brig Habana continues to call at the port of Ribadesella, a century and a half after its last voyage. Of course, recently this has been done in an abbreviated format and for completely different reasons. His recent appearances have nothing to do with sending emigrants to the Spanish overseas colonies. Today, it is his copy that is moored in this bay as a reward and distinction for those who selflessly give themselves body and soul to this council. This is what former souvenir dealer Roberto Gomez Crego does every year when he presents the Bergantine Prize. One of 2023 was for chemist Juan José Pérez Valle (La Vita 1950), director of La Plaza Nueva magazine.

Born by chance in the neighboring municipality of Parres and baptized in the parish church of Santo Tomas de Colla, this man from Riosella took his first steps in the city of Berbès. Paro’s childhood games began in the heart of the city, where his father served as a port police officer, and he learned his first letters at the public school of Ribadesella. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Llanes and a university in Oviedo, Perez Valle graduated in chemistry. With a degree under his belt, he worked for several months as a science teacher at the Teverga Institute until he got a position at the State Highway Demarcation in Asturias, where he spent his whole life as director of the Materials Laboratory.

In 1989 he joined the Cultural Association of the Friends of Ribadesella and from this group he unleashed his great passion, the study and research of the history of Rio de Janeiro. Through his commitment, efforts and work, Ribadesella has restored much of its past for the enjoyment of current and future generations of riosellano. He drank from many sources and confiscated thousands of papers, especially from the municipal archives. In fact, he still recalls with horror his first foray into her. It was like entering a “house of terror” into a damp room with “lots of folders and full of fleas raised by public cats that had entered through broken windows.” The experience was so bad that as soon as I left the room, “I went to take a bath at La Atalaya to get rid of the dirt on me.”

Since scabies does not bite with pleasure, during all this time Juan José Pérez Valle has written hundreds of articles related to the advice, published mainly in the magazine La Plaza Nueva, which he directs and in which he does everything. He also published three books edited by the same Cultural Association: Ribadesella: Notes for a Story (1991), The Riosellana Elite Under the Old Regime (1996) and The Streets and Squares of Ribadesella (1998). For all these reasons and more, yesterday he received the 2023 Bergantine Prize from Gomez Krego, an award that he received with his wife Fernanda and “with great gratitude, this is a satisfaction for me and I am very grateful for the award that I receive “, he said.

To date, the Bergantine Prize has been awarded to seven other individuals associated with the council. Among them is the now-disappeared television presenter from Oviedo Menchú Alvarez del Valle and her granddaughter Queen Letizia. Former basketball coach Pepu Hernandez, former parish priest of the city Eugenio Campandega, businessman and hotelier from Tarragona Manolo Cuetara, local writer Tony Silva and father, ideologue and root of the Cultural Association of Friends of Ribadesella Adolfo Casero.

