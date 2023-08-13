Juan José Pérez Valle receives the Bergantine Prize for saving the history of Ribadesella.

The brig Habana continues to call at the port of Ribadesella, a century and a half after its last voyage. Of course, recently this has been done in an abbreviated format and for completely different reasons. His recent appearances have nothing to do with sending emigrants to the Spanish overseas colonies. Today, it is his copy that is moored in this bay as a reward and distinction for those who selflessly give themselves body and soul to the council. This is how souvenir dealer Roberto Gómez Crego, now retired, does it every year when he presents the Bergantine Prize. The year 2023 was for the chemist Juan José Pérez Valle (La Vita, 1950), director of the journal La Plaza Nueva.

Born by chance in the neighboring municipality of Parres and baptized in the parish church of Santo Tomas de Colla, this man from Riosella took his first steps in the city of Berbès. For children’s games, he started in the city center, where his father was a port policeman, and he learned his first letters at the public school of Ribadesella. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Llanes and a university in Oviedo, Perez Valle graduated in chemistry. With a degree under his belt, he worked for several months as a science teacher at the Teverga Institute until he got a position at the State Highway Demarcation in Asturias, where he spent his whole life as director of the materials laboratory.

In 1989, he joined the Cultural Association of the Friends of Ribadesella and from this group gave vent to his great passion: the study and research of the history of Rio de Janeiro.

Through his commitment, efforts and work, Ribadesella has restored much of its past for the enjoyment of current and future generations of riosellano. He drank from many sources and confiscated thousands of papers, especially from the municipal archives. In fact, he still recalls with horror his first foray into her. It was like walking into a “house of terror” in a damp room with “lots of folders and full of fleas raised by public cats coming in through broken windows.” It was such a hard experience that as soon as I left the room, “I went to take a bath at La Atalaya to get rid of the dirt on me.”

Three books published



Since scabies does not bite, during all this time Juan José Pérez Valle has written hundreds of articles related to the council, mostly published in the magazine that he runs and in which he does everything. He also published three books edited by the same Cultural Association: Ribadesella: Notes for a Story (1991), The Riosellana Elite Under the Old Regime (1996) and The Streets and Squares of Ribadesella (1998). For all these reasons and more, yesterday he received the 2023 Bergantine Prize from Gómez Krego, an award he received with his wife Fernanda “with great gratitude”. “It’s a fulfillment for me and I’m very grateful for the difference that I am,” he said.

To date, the Bergantine Prize has been awarded to seven other individuals associated with the council. Among them are the TV presenter from Oviedo and the grandmother of Queen Letizia Menchu ​​Alvarez del Valle, who died in 2021, as well as Queen Letizia herself. Former basketball coach Pepu Hernández, former parish priest of the city Eugenio Campandegui, Tarragona businessman Manolo Cuetara, local writer Tony Silva and father, ideologue and root of the Cultural Association of the Friends of Ribadesella, Adolfo Casero.