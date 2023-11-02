Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will be released at the end of November 2023

In addition to this promotional video highlighting Satoru Gojo, the official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade, the smartphone game based on the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, revealed that the game will be released at the end of November 2023.

The game was originally scheduled to be released in spring 2023, but was eventually delayed. Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is a free game for iOS and Android devices and will have optional in-app purchases.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade follows the story of the first season of the anime JUJUTSU KAISEN , but also introduces new elements. There’s an original story beyond this retelling, complete with some original characters and newly recorded lines from the anime’s cast.

These three original characters are:

Saki Laughing by Rina Sato (Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon Crystal)

by Rina Sato (Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon Crystal) Kensuke Nagino by Rikiya Koyama (Yukichi Fukuzawa in Bungo Stray Dogs)

by Rikiya Koyama (Yukichi Fukuzawa in Bungo Stray Dogs) Kaito Yuki by Kotaro Nishiyama (Kazuhito Narita in Haikyu!!)

Jujutsu Kaisen began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga inspired an anime series adaptation by studio MAPPA (Dororo, Yuri!!! on Ice, In This Corner of the World, Rage of Bahamut Genesis ), the direction of the first season is by Sunghoo Park (The God of High School), the script is by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, Banana Fish, Vinland Saga), the character design is by Tadashi Hiramatsu (His and Her Circumstances, Yuri!!! on Ice, Parasyte -the maxim-) and the music is by Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui and Arisa Okehazama.

Synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen

High school student Yuuji Itadori, who lazily indulges in unsubstantiated paranormal activities with the Occult Club, spends his days in the club room or in the hospital, where he visits his bedridden grandfather. However, this tranquil lifestyle soon turns bizarre when he unknowingly comes across a cursed object. Triggering a chain of supernatural events, Yuuji found himself suddenly thrown into the world of Curses, terrible beings formed by human malice and negativity, after swallowing the item above, which turned out to be a finger belonging to the demon Sukuna Ryoumen, the “King of Curses”. ”.

Yuuji experiences firsthand the threat these curses pose to society when he discovers his own newly acquired powers. In a new school and with new classmates he begins to follow a path from which he cannot return: the path of a Jujutsu wizard.