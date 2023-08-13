Julián Alvarez stands for Community Shield against Arsenal

ESPN.comReading: 3 min.

The 23-year-old Argentine faced the opportunity to win his fourth City title. EFE/AOS

Julián Alvarez’s Manchester City take on Arsenal this Sunday in the Wembley Community Shield 2023 in a match that represents the perfect opportunity for Aranha to continue their record.

From 12:00 (Argentine time) this Sunday and with Star+ transmissionleaders Josep Guardiola, the Premier League and FA Cup champions, will try to get their fourth title of the yearafter the historic consecration in the UEFA Champions League.

To do this, in the first official match of the season, they have to beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who finished second in the league tournament and the only team that followed them for most of the season.

The Gunners, sixteen-time champions of the tournament that opens the course, will look to leave Liverpool behind in history and remain Manchester United’s only defenders (21), while the Citizens will try to win their seventh star – the same number as Tottenham. .

Last year, in Alvarez’s first match in European football, Manchester City lost to Liverpool.who took the lead thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and won it on the hour thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty goals and Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, who made his debut for the Reds.

In the middle, in the 70th minute, the newly admitted Julián (he entered the game in the 58th minute) found that he did not have the ball in the penalty area and, thanks to the VAR review, He stamped a 1–1 partial score, which was his first game and official second-team goal of his career.

Argentine striker at Wembley will try to lift one of the few trophies that were elusive. With three City titles under his belt (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League), he will look to add to his extensive track record which also includes six River Plate titles (CONMEBOL Libertadores, Suamerican Recopa, Copa Argentina, Argentinean Super Cup, Torneo de la League and Champions Trophy) and three with Albiceleste (Copa América, Finalissima and World Cup and U23 Pre-Olympic Games) at age 23.

At a press conference, Pep Guardiola said about defending titles this season: “The mental challenge for us is huge and how we grow as a team in terms of football to keep up this level. It’s almost impossible, but the problem is that. That we are still hungry, our desire… We will have many low moments, the question is how we will recover from them.

Ahead of this season, which will continue on Friday the 11th when he makes his Premier League debut away to Burnley, the Manchester side have added Mateo Kovacic and Josko Guardiola who will not be available against Arsenal but have lost Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia), to which you can add Bernardo Silva (Barcelona?) and Kyle Walker (Bayern?).

The Gunners, for their part, have added Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but they no longer have Granite Jaka. Gabriel Jesus, who is recovering from knee surgery, will not be part of the side that hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday the 12th in this Sunday’s league game.