July puts Ceresos in black history

An escape attempt and at least 11 fights were reported in July 2023 at the Social Reintegration Centers (Ceresos) in the state of Chihuahua, Jorge Armendariz, a spokesman for the Secretariat of State for Public Security (SSPE), said.

In total, there were 32 incidents in July involving 49 people deprived of their liberty, the highest number in the past three months for which information is available.

It also highlights a hunger strike and a suicide attempt in one of the education prisons, of which seven are exclusively for men, two for women and two for juvenile delinquents.

Since April, the Main Directorate of the Penitentiary System, Prevention and Social Reintegration of the State Penitentiary Service has not registered a single escape attempt. In the case of the July assassination attempt, there are only two, and in each case a person deprived of liberty (PPL) appears. Only one evasion attempt was made: on January 1, according to reports from journalists and data from the corporation.

Data for July shows that 22 prisoners were involved in 11 fights, 15 were involved in nine assaults on third parties, and six separate acts of self-harm by prisoners.

They also added three deaths, including José Aldape Pérez, who died on the night of Monday, July 10, as a result of complications from tuberculosis.

It was the Directorate of the Penitentiary, led by General Ricardo Fernández Acosta, who was in charge of creating this information, which also corrected the information released by the Secretary of State for Security and Citizens’ Protection, as in the month of May the federal agency registered 10 Chihuahua penalty fights involving 13 PPL, but in reality there were 11 fights and 14 participants.

For its part, there were 13 fights and 28 entrants in June, the highest of the year; in the same month, there was an attempted murder by one prisoner, as well as a hunger strike, 10 attacks on third parties involving 14 prisoners, and two individual self-harm.

Although data for August is not yet available, Eduardo Saenz, the first visitor to the State Human Rights Commission in Juarez, suggested in an interview that the SSPE was aware of conflicts within at least Cerezo 3 that led to the transfer of prisoners. to different areas and a survey operation on Tuesday, 7 August.

