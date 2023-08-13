Juventus and Atalanta draw – Sport

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, Aug 12 – Juventus and Atalanta starred in a spectacular, goalless match in Cesena today in their last friendly in preparation for the Serie A, starting next week.

Both teams looked to be in good shape, although it was Massimiliano Allegri’s team that took the lead early in the game and had the best chance of beating Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, who were betting on pain in the counterattack.

Juventus have unveiled the attacking duo they will start the league with next Sunday against Udinese as a guest, which includes Federico Chiesa and Serb Dusan Vlahovic.

Atalanta tried to respond with an attack consisting of Nigerian Ademola Lukman and Colombian Duvan Zapata, who could leave the Bergamo team before the transfer market closed, in which Gianluca Scamacca and Malian El Bilal Toure arrived, who started in a replacement pot today.

For Juventus, innovations included the presence of Frenchman Adrien Rabiot in midfield and the contribution of American Timothy Weah.

Argentinian Juan Musso was in Atalanta’s goal today with a good game, while Juventus had Mattia Perin in the starting line-up, who had less work to do than his colleague this afternoon and barely had to intervene in a risky move over the fence after heading the Brazilian Ederson.

In the plug-in, the coaches made several changes, including the entry of Pole Arkadiusz Milik in place of Vlahovic and the entry of Argentine youth Mathias Soule (with a great performance) in place of Rabiot, while Gasperini gave Zapata a rest in the 10th minute of the game. the second half and sent Scamacca into the ring, who, like Toure, showed he still lacked filming in terms of preparation, thinking of debuting against Sassuolo on Sunday next week.

Approximately 18,000 fans watched the match, which, despite the lack of goals, showed good rhythm and was interesting, although, above all, he must have helped Allegri and Gasperini to correct some details a week before the start of the tournament.

Juventus are a strong team, but they haven’t created too many dangerous situations for us. It was a good test to start the season in which anything can happen given that the transfer market ends at the end of the month.” , the Atalanta coach emphasized, acknowledging that, in his opinion, the team is “covered by attack, but needs to be strengthened in defense.”

“It’s hard to get more players, so we’ll start the league with who we have. And then we’ll see,” commented the Juventus coach, who said he was “happy with this squad” and admitted that his coaches had wasted some chances of winning.

“On Sunday I hope we do everything right because we will play for points and things will be different,” Allegri concluded, according to which the fact that Juventus withdrew from the Conference League in order to avoid sanctions from UEFA for capital gains The case can be an advantage: “It’s been 13 or 14 years since I had to prepare one game a week,” he said about it.

“It was a good test against an opponent of this caliber, and a week before the start of the tournament,” said Atalanta defender Davide Sapaccosta, meanwhile, foreshadowing the duel with Sassuolo at the start of the championship, “a difficult match against an opponent who has made it difficult for us lately problem,” he admitted.

In another pre-season friendly, Fiorentina also drew, but in a goal against the Greek OFI Crete, which was the occasion for the introduction of their reinforcements at the Artemio Franchi stadium, including Argentine Lucas Beltran and Gino Infantino, who arrived from River Plate and Rosario Central.

Nearly 12,000 fans gathered on the stage where Vincenzo Italiano’s team took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a goal from Russian Alexander Kokorin, minutes after Giacomo Bonaventura hit the post.

Angola’s arrival M’Bala Nzola had the chance to celebrate the first goal in a Fiorentina shirt in the second half, and he will regret it even more because Brazilian Luis Fellipe didn’t waste it to equalize during the serve and after the crash. pole shot.

Fiorentina will make their league debut on Saturday against promoted Genoa, who, with a brace from recently signed Italian-Argentinian Mateo Retegui from Tigre, defeated Modena on Friday to reach the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Milan, who will close out the first leg of the league in Bologna (also qualified for the second round of the Coppa Italia by beating Cesena) on Monday next week, thrashed Tunisian side Étoile du Sahel 4-0 today in a friendly pre-season.

Stefano Pioli’s Rossonero got the upper hand with a goal from Guyanese-born Brit Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who flew in this transfer window from Chelsea, and a hat-trick by the eternal French scorer Olivier Giroud in Millanello, where Novara will be hosted tomorrow looking for details for the premiere in the championship.

A similar goal was set for Roma by José Mourinho of Portugal, who also triumphed in his last friendly before the season by beating Partizani Tirana 2-1 in Albania with goals from Stefan El Shaarawy in the 12th minute and Andrea Belotti at the 26th minute. .

Good news for The Special, as they will both replace Lorenzo Pellegrini and Argentine Paulo Dybala, who will have to lift the sanctions that will make it impossible for them to face Salernitana at the Olympic Stadium next Sunday at the start of the Italian Championship.

Rome could add Portugal’s Renata Sanches and Argentine’s Leandro Paredes, players from Paris Saint-Germain who are in talks with Giallorosso CEO Thiago Pinto in the coming hours, who for this reason did not go to Tirana. and also He hopes to be able to add the Colombian Zapata from Atalanta. (ANSA).