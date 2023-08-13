Kane’s ‘curse’ already condemns Bayern







Harry Kane came in and Bayern lost their first chance to win the title. The accidents of life, the former Tottenham footballer was never able to remove the “curse” that haunted him throughout his career: lift some official trophy. He arrived in Munich and introduced a challenge for German Super Cup final against Leipzigbut no luck.







The English forward saw from the bench how Marco Rose’s team took the lead with a brace from Daniel Olmowho broke his waist Delight with the second aim of considerable beauty. The third Spaniard will fall in the second half. Bayern, victim of lack of clarity in the gamelost the final from the first cycles of the match.

Debut to forget

Harry Kane came on the pitch 64 minutes into the game, replacing Mathis Tel. Four minutes later, a handball into the Bayern penalty area and a penalty kick converted by Dani Olmo. This is said to have an immediate effect, but for the worse. And the opportunity to hang a medal completely disappeared.

To date, the only titles that count towards Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer record are: Audi Cup (2019) and International Champions Cup (2018)., two titles won in pre-season tours. The Champions League final and many failed trophies. With this one.







It was by no means a dream debut for an England international., who entered the field on the day of the presentation of his new club. He would like to start his new challenge in Germany better, but he will have enough time to turn the team’s course.

Dani Olmo, the real protagonist

On the other side of the coin is Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder scored a beautiful hat-trick to give his team victory and once again establish himself as the world-class player that he is. He’s not worth $100 million like Kane, but he knows what it’s like to win titles.

Thanks to his performance, the set Marco Rose clearly beat Thomas Tuchel in a duel where they were not left with the opportunity to believe in a comeback. they took their a rematch personal as Bayern won the German Super Cup last season.