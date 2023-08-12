Karol G, Selena Gómez and her want to make the most brutal collaboration of 2023

July 22 Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with a dream party that brought together real icons of the music industry. The singer did not skimp on the details and invited such great personalities as Diplo, Paris Hilton, Karol G and Christina Aguilera, as well as many of her other closest friends. The event was dedicated to the new Barbie movie, filling the hall with pink and feminine dazzling matching dresses, hats and necklaces.

However, what has attracted attention and speculation on the Internet is a series of photos taken during the party. On the pictures Selena can be seen alongside Carol G and Christina Aguilera, and it won’t take long for fans to see if these three talented artists are planning the most brutal musical collaboration of the year.. Social media has been flooded with comments and messages from fans using the word “collab” over and over again, suggesting the possibility of a collaboration between the three stars. Even on Twitter, they posted photos and comments from the party, causing even more excitement among their followers.

But the response in the tweet quickly sparked rumors of a possible collaboration between the three figures. It all started when a user of the social network Elon Musk asked Christina Aguilera if there was a collaboration, to which the diva replied with three emojis with eyes looking to the side, as if she was hiding something. This simple reaction was enough for fans to come up with their own theories about a possible musical collaboration.

Karol Gee, the key to the mystery

The focus of suspicion especially lies on Karol G., which has been in an unstoppable streak in recent months. With the release of her new album “Mañana Será Bonito” and the singles “S91” and “WATATI” which took the top positions all over the world, the Colombian singer has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary urban music. With all this momentum in her career, it wouldn’t be surprising if the former Anuel A.A. took the opportunity to meet Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera and create a song that will revolutionize the music industry. In fact, fans have already dubbed this supposed song “Lady Marmalade Latina”, referring to Christina Aguilera’s cult hit with Pink, Lil’ Kim and Mýa.



Selena Gomez’s Anticipated Next Topic



Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s followers are also looking forward to the release of her next song.. A little over a month ago, an American shared a black and white photo from a Parisian studio with the caption: “Don’t worry guys, she’s coming. Even from Paris”, implying that she is working on new music. His fans never cease to express their excitement and anticipation for what’s to come, and the question of whether this collaboration with Karol G and Christina Aguilera could be part of his new musical project has generated even more enthusiasm. 2023 promises to be an epic year for music featuring these three divas!