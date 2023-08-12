Karol G showed a figure in a tight dress

Carol G. She is one of the most important Colombian singers on the world stage and from time to time she surprises the world by releasing new songs that immediately become powerful international and super catchy hits, accompanied by the most exclusive artists on the international stage.

Thanks to her incomparable talent for performing a wide variety of performances, as well as her unparalleled beauty, the singer often surprises everyone on her Twitter account. instagramwhere he has over 65 million followers and also where he keeps everything he does in suspense.

Karol G.

In her stories, “Bihota” leaves nothing to the imagination, displaying her stunning beauty in an incredible translucent outfit. The 32-year-old composer posed in a tight and see-through gray dress that left thousands of fans open-mouthed. dress Carol G. It is long, with a round neckline and thin straps, emphasizing the elegance of the product. In addition, he paired this piece of clothing with platform shoes and thin heels. In addition, she used pink-toned makeup such as eye shadow or lip gloss that matched her pastel pink hair. The actress did not use any accessories, which once again emphasizes the sophistication of the outfit.

I must say that this famous artist is very happy to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards, which are just around the corner, after being nominated along with Shakira.

Shakira and Karol G.

It must be said that both Colombians became the first Hispanic women to be shortlisted for “Artist of the Year”, one of the most prestigious awards at this gala concert, in which both Shakira and Carol G.they will compare themselves to other talented women like Beyoncé, Dodge Cat, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.