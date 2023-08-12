Kepa Arrizabalaga close to joining Real Madrid on loan to replace injured Courtois

He real Madrid entered the market in search of a replacement Thibaut Courtois. A serious injury to the Belgian goalkeeper that has ruled him out for almost an entire season means the white team needs to look for a guaranteed goalkeeper to compete with. lunin to the right of ownership, and it seems that the coming Kepa Arrizabalaga may be closed in the next few hours.

Current goalkeeper Chelsea He is in the best position in the race to reach Real Madrid’s goal due to the favorable conditions in which the operation will be completed. The Spanish player will arrive on loan for the season to Santiago Bernabeu and with a token that can be accepted by the white team, thus fulfilling one of the important prerequisites Florentino Perezto avoid high costs for this movement.

Kepa does not count Chelsea and has long been looking for a new direction in which to continue his sports career. He Bavaria was very interested in using his services, but the goalkeeper stopped his march Germany before the interest of Real Madrid. In addition, fixing the white team by this goalkeeper is a thing of the past, as he followed in his footsteps before leaving for Premier League a few years ago.



Kepa Arrizabalaga, national team training

The ideal for Real Madrid was to close the inclusion of a guaranteed goalkeeper in the form of a transfer and with a record that was not exorbitant. Kepa Arrizabalaga’s option meets those two requirements, as he will sign a one-season loan and his salary is within the parameters set by the white club. It is therefore the best alternative in terms of value for money and it can take several hours to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Goodbye Bono and De Gea

In the list of names that Real Madrid managed to make up for the absence of Courtois, Yassine Bono And David De Geabut, after all, none of them will wear white on this course.

Goalkeeper selection Seville It became a priority because they enjoyed the Santiago Bernabéu very much, but the Sevillian team’s claims ended up blowing the ball away. From nervion They asked for about 30 million euros for the transfer of the Moroccan, which Real Madrid did not want to spend on this operation.

De Gea also seemed like an option after being left without a team at the end of last season. However, the file that was Manchester United It was too expensive for what Real Madrid were looking for, and also signing him included a bonus for being free. This, together with the fact that he was not completely confident in the sporting conditions, ended up eliminating him from the race.

Thus, Kepa Arrizabalaga is very close to wearing white upon his return to Russia at the age of 28. League. Real Madrid’s goal showcase is also very large and could be worthy of a spot on the next list. Euro 2024.