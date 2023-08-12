Kessy drags the former Barça player to Arabia, which Xavi was going to fix this summer at minimal cost.









He Liverpool it is one of the teams making the most changes to its roster during these summer months and if yesterday’s bombshell was an agreement with Moises Caicedo that would make the Ecuadorian one of the most expensive transfers in football history, Today, Thiago Alcantara is the main character of Anfield.. And this is what the Spanish player, having already announced the departure of other midfielders such as James Milner, Jordan Henderson or Fabinhovery close to leaving the English club to commit al-ahli.

In recent months, the Saudi team has already shut down companies such as Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy or Riyad Mahrezthree players who played in the Premier League last season, and this week the club made an official arrival Frank Kessy, the footballer who left behind his frustrating spell at Barcelona after going virtually unnoticed in Xavi Hernandez’s plans in his only campaign in the cule project.

Moreover, here lies a big novelty in this section since Javi, despite closing the contracts of Gundogan and Oriol Romeu to strengthen the creative fieldcontinues to push the board to look for new reinforcements in this line, and Thiago Alcantara is one of the alternatives that the manager is most attracted to.

Recall that Thiago is well aware of the arrival of the “blue garnet” from his days in the youth system of the club, and although his years in the first team were not full of success on an individual level due to the scarcity of opportunities received, He is still very much loved by the Catalan fans and, above all, a very attractive option to strengthen Barça’s midfield in the 23/24 season.especially since the expiration of his Liverpool contract in 2024 suggests that networks They would greatly facilitate the translation from an economic point of view.

Yes indeed The £12m Thiago will receive if he accepts Al-Hilal’s offer is the same as Liverpool’s transfer feethis seems like a compelling enough suggestion to share a dressing room with Frank Kessy and leave Xavi out of the way.