Kessy signs with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia from Barcelona

August 9 (Reuters) – Barcelona’s Frank Kessy has signed with Saudi Pro League club Al Ahly, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Al Ahli will pay 12.5m euros ($13.72m) for the 26-year-old to join Barcelona from AC Milan in 2022.

The Ivorian midfielder has struggled to secure a spot in Xavi’s starting XI.

Al-Ahly appointed Matthias Jaisle as manager for three years after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German manager.

Kessy becomes the fifth player from Europe to sign with Al Ahly to return to the professional league after a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced an investment and privatization project for sports clubs involving league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nasr and Al Hilal.

The PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs and their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

