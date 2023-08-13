Kevin de Bruyne surprised Manchester City with expensive gifts

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site in a different browser.
-
They report at least 80 deaths from the Hawaii fires, although that number could continue to rise.
02:04
-
Airfare prices are starting to drop. How to take advantage of the opportunity?
02:03
-
The Dodgers are ditching legendary Fernando “El Toro” Valenzuela’s number forever.
00:52
-
Health authorities warn intense infectious disease season is coming
01:54
-
They appoint a replacement for Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate who was killed after a rally in Ecuador.
00:39
-
The suspect in the murder of a woman in the middle of the street in Mexico could be her ex-partner
01:51
-
‘We’ve come a long way’: Colombians celebrate their team’s performance at the 2023 Women’s World Cup
00:59
-
Colombia falls with boots and says goodbye to the 2023 Women’s World Cup
01:37
-
Farewell to the late New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver
00:23
-
Sexual assault allegations against a soldier who hid a minor at a military base in California
00:28
-
Confirmed death of immigrant child traveling by bus from Texas to Chicago.
00:42
-
Former Georgia lieutenant governor to testify about Trump’s alleged meddling in the presidential election
00:28
-
Difficult legal landscape for son Joe Biden could hamper Democratic campaign
01:51
-
FEMA is fully committed to helping those affected by the Hawaii fires.
00:55
-
They will review decisions made before, during, and after the Hawaiian fires.
00:24
-
Much of the damage in Hawaii occurred in residential areas.
00:32
-
Why was the father of three children who got lost in the Colombian jungle arrested?
00:25
-
Planet Earth: They give everything to protect and save corals off the coast of Florida
02:55
-
The Mexican Football Federation has approved a new technical director of the national team.
00:25
-
Spain beats the Netherlands and continues to race towards the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.
00:32
-
