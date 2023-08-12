Khloe Kardashian calls surrogacy a trauma

Drama and controversy continues without skipping in the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty for what it was now Khloe Kardashianwho has already boasted about the face of her second child, the one who caught the public’s attention after admitting that her surrogate pregnancy and the fact that she is a single mother was something traumatic and difficult in life due to the specific situation.

2022 has been one of the busiest years for Khloe, with her physical and mental health taking a major hit. And this is not what the media only says, but what she herself mentioned in a thoughtful conversation with her best friend, Malika Haqqas shown Thursday in a new episode of The Kardashians.

It is worth noting that in this new season reality show shows the life of the Kardashian family in the last months of 2022, so in this chapter on Thursday, Khloe Kardashian, who recently defended herself from criticism for her new face, lives with her friend during her recovery from the operation he underwent. the cancer was removed.

And this is that, let’s remember, Khloe Kardashian was diagnosed with a tumor on her face, due to which she had to undergo surgery, but this, in addition to threatening her physical health, also affected her emotionally and her life plans. . .

It was then that she and her friend came to the conclusion that the surrogate pregnancy, becoming a single mother, and the tumor were events that marked a traumatic period in her life.

recommended

“I think when they checked the tests, there was a lot more than they thought they should remove,” Kardashian began to say about her tumor. “I woke up and I had a big bandage on my face and I couldn’t move my mouth because I also had stitches on the inside of my mouth. It was much more serious than I realized or expected.”

Read more

The words made her friend cry, who was distressed to see Chloe with a bandage over her face that barely allowed her to gesticulate. “I don’t like seeing you feel uncomfortable. I need you to be okay. That’s a lot at once. You should have had a break,” Malika said.

And after that he claimed that this was one of the most difficult stages for Chloe after the death of her father, Robert Kardashianwho died of cancer. “If I could tell you about some of the most difficult moments I have seen in your life, I think it is closest to when your father died (…) I don’t think I saw you so low,” said best friend of a millionaire.

After that, Chloe thought for her part and said, “What she says is true. I can be a jerk and block things, or I can just want to laugh at things. That’s how I feel about things. I never said it was great. I just said that’s how I handle things.”

Read more

OuchSubscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news from your favorite celebrities in your email!

MORE WATCH: This is what Khloe Kardashian wants in her life, after Tristan Thompson drama