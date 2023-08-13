Kidney diseases that most often attend IMSS-Well-being – El Sol de Tlaxcala

Among the variety of diseases associated with family lifestyle, peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis occurring in kidney diseases are those that most often visit the departments of IMSS-Bienstar hospitals. in the Tlaxcalan population, which does not have social security, this is according to the Ministry of Health (Sesa).

The following four types of medical care include spontaneous delivery, other medical care, unspecified abortion, and gallstone disease, the latter is associated with the presence of one or more gallstones.

Hospital services offer assistance 24 hours a day throughout the year, which is why Sesa noted that men are the most in need of medical services: 63% and 37% of women.Although it depends on the pathology.

So, The eight IMSS-Bienstar hospitals have the highest demand for specialized consultations, while the four district hospitals have the highest demand for general consultations as they attend the first and second level of healthcare.said Sesa Specialized Health Director Jose Ricardo Rosas Velázquez.

According to the model, consultations in general hospitals are provided on referrals from health centers, except for emergencies.he commented.

In this order the specialist clarified that the most prescribed drugs in hospital departments are antibiotics for the treatment of various diseases; patients with diabetes mellitus are prescribed hypoglycemic agents; while antihypertensives are for people diagnosed with high blood pressure.

FOOD

Recently, the government of Lorena Cuellar Cisneros launched the Institutional Supply Chain (SAI) for pharmacies and warehouses to improve inventory management., this is to ensure the supply of medicines and consumables for each medical unit; This will even ensure 100% of IMSS-Bienstar users’ prescriptions.

The level of supply changes every day, it is over 80% and rises to 90 and 95%, said the director of specialized health care Sesa, José Ricardo Rosas, who cited as an example that at the blackout on August 7, the supply level was 85%.

The supply system is very friendly because it allows you to see in real time what you have in the squads, each squad loads what it needs. They are currently in the process of being uploaded, but this allows us to see if the drug exists at the national level and at what time it can reach the state. In case of its absence, be able to release the economic resource for its acquisition

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A BETTER LIFE

Given the variety of existing diseases, the Sesa specialist recommended that Tlaxcalan families eat healthy, preferring vegetables, fruits and plenty of natural water, ideally you should drink two liters a day.

He emphasized the importance of 20 to 30 minutes of physical activity a day; avoid refined flour; excess fat and sugar. He suggested that people prepare breakfasts and meals at set times.Otherwise, the shift in the time of eating causes the formation of fatty degeneration of the liver. Snacks help to gain energy for the day and satisfy hunger.

He asked that beef and pork be eaten as little as possible, preferably twice a week.

DIABETES WHICH MOST FOLLOWS IN FAMILY MEDICINE: IMSS

At the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxcala, family medicine most often treats diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension. and diseases associated with Covid-19.

Bye In outpatient specialties, conditions requiring the most attention are chronic degenerative diseases with renal failure, due to diabetes and hypertension; This is followed by diseases of the musculoskeletal system or injuries, such as fractures and other disorders.

The head of IMSS Medical Benefits, Fernando Moncada Jimenez, mentioned that according to his statistics, more women attend medical services, so that for every man attending first-level family and specialty medicine, there are between 1.5 and 1.7 women.

For diabetes in family medicine, we provided 48,900 consultations for men and 76,000 women in the first quarter. For hypertension, we gave 34,000 men and 55,000 women. This is due to the fact that women take care of themselves more and take their pathological problems more seriously.

MOST PRESCRIBED DRUGS IN IMSS

Moncada Jiménez explained that the most commonly prescribed drugs in IMSS related to kidney failure and diabetes are folic acid., erythroproetin, losartan, calcitriol. In traumatic diseases, celecoxib is prescribed.

OFFER LEVEL

Here, He noted that the supply level in the EMIS is 97.63%.depending on the number of keys they register in their average monthly consumption.

There are medicines like the whole country, there are problems with rotation, with medicines for psychiatric patients, some keys have ceased to be produced, I had to emigrate to others, but this is a supply problem at the national level

RESPIRATORY DISEASES USING THE MOST DEMAND IN ISSSTE

For its part, the Institute for Security and Social Services for Public Servants (ISSSTE) in Tlaxcala indicated that the following diseases are most often treated in family health institutions: Heacute respiratory infections; intestinal infections; urinary tract infections, control of diabetes and hypertension.

In the case of the most demanded specialties The General ISSSTE Hospital Tlaxcala employs specialists in internal medicine, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology and gynecology. Medical staff confirmed that more women than men are being treated.

The general consultation they provide in the family medicine departments located in Apizaco, Zacatelco, Huamantla, Calpulalpan and Tlaxcala Family Medicine Clinic, They refer patients to the various specialties of their hospital.

MOST PRESCRIBED DRUGS

ISSSTE added that the most commonly prescribed drugs are paracetamol; pantoprazole; omeprazole solution for injection; celecoxib; telmisartan-hydrochlorothiazide; full B; pioglitazone; metformin.

YOUR LEVEL OF SUPPLY

On average, the level of provision with medicines is 85%. and the average level of supply of departments, polyclinics and general hospitals is 90%.

ISSSTE Tlaxcala has health improvement programs such as the Overweight and Obesity Prevention and Regression Program, Self-help groups, ECOS for well-being, 3X1 for my health ISSSTE and PREVENISSSTE.

Programs help reduce the consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, and encourage physical activity.timely detection of diseases, increased water consumption, strengthening mental health and good rest.

3 recommendations for taking care of your health: eat right, drink plenty of water and exercise for 20 minutes a day.