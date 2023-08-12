KIKO RIVERA MESSAGE | Kiko Rivera returns to the stage and sends Isabelle Pantoia a surprise message in the middle of the performance: “That I see them.”

Kiko Rivera is suffering from addiction again. Having suffered a stroke in October last year, the “DJ” admitted that he could not lead a healthy lifestyle, and today he feels obliged to tell the doctor about it. That’s what happened.

Kiko Rivera is the son of a dead bullfighter. Pakirri and singer Isabelle Pantoia. He began taking his first steps in television in 2007. From the small screen, he moved on to music, where he had a career that spanned ten years.

In addition, he also participated in several “reality” shows such as “Survivientes 2011”, “Big Brother VIP 3”, “Come to Dinner with Me”, “Big Brother Duet” and “Cook Disaster”.

In October last year, he suffered a stroke, due to which he spent several days in the hospital. Fortunately, he recovered quite well from the stroke, which left almost no consequences. It has been a few months since he returned to normal.

This return to normal also included his return to smoking, despite the fact that this was one of the red lines marked for him by the doctor. Today he was examined in the hospital after a stroke and admitted that he admitted to the doctor that he still had problems with smoking. “He read me a primer, so today, July 4th, I’m getting ready to quit smoking for good. Let’s go all out (yes, with my vaper),” he said.

strong message

The Andalusian coast lit up last night when talented DJ and music producer Kiko Rivera took the stage in Chipione. Despite the fact that upon arrival he chose to remain silent and not comment on the future wedding of his sister Isa Pi with Asraf Beno, the truth is that in a few moments he gave everything on stage.

During his energetic presentation, Kiko showed off his skills as a master of ceremonies by encouraging those in attendance to raise their hands to the beat of the music.. “Those little hands, let me see them, up, up!”she exclaimed as mesmerizing lights and vibrant rhythms filled the atmosphere.

Although, without a doubt, one of the highlights was when Kiko launched an appeal addressed to all mothers, in which he did not hesitate to include his own: “Long live the mother who gave birth to us!”. A few words with a lot of meaning as the DJ seems to be very proud of Isabelle Pantoja again at a time when their relationship has improved.