Kim Kardashian became the muse of Marc Jacobs: photo from the new campaign

Considered one of the most famous influencers in the world, Kim Kardashian She uses her social media to share her best fashion bets and set trends among her followers. Now it’s back in the news after she became the face of the new Marc Jacobs campaignone of my favorite designers celebrities.

To make a photo, a businesswoman showed herself with general appearance black spectacular, full of style, Charm and elegance.

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs

Lying on the floor it’s a girl wore a set super tight corset and vinyl maxi skirt with high waist and side slits. He raised with a pair high platform shoes off whitematching white socks, a mini bag and a pair of XXL polka dot gloves..

Kim Kardashian for Marc Jacobs. (Photo: Instagram/@marcjacobs).

On another of the frames, the leader of the Kardashian clan swung at a very sophisticated and original bet. This was shown from A black denim jacket with silver buttons, a knitted skirt, polka dot gloves, and a white clutch with darker lettering..

Kim Kardashian posed in all black. (Photo: Instagram/@marcjacobs).

True to his style, he accompanied the selection of clothes beauty very bright chord and canchero. She wore eyes made up with outlined style cat eye general black which is complemented dark shadows for the eyelid area and mascara to match. also added to compose highlighters, contouring and lip gloss.

Kim Kardashian is the new muse of Marc Jacobs. (Photo: Instagram/@marcjacobs).

The photos quickly went viral on the Instagram app and garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of messages from internet users.

Kim Kardashian in mini bikini XXS

star reality the most famous of USA has a weakness: tiny micro bikini. A few weeks ago, she shared a post of herself posing on a sun lounger and it quickly gained likes.

The influencer launched her new brand a few months ago. Skims O bikini xxx and has been posting them on his account ever since. On this occasion, Kim leaned back on the sun lounger and took two photos of her enjoying the sunset in a heavenly place.

The businesswoman posed as an XXS micro bikini and made a splash on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

in the best style femme fatalewore two pieces from different outfits: triangle bra black and one panties ultracavada without cola white with black details with straps which are tied in the abdomen. To complete her summer look, the media decided to leave her infamous wet hair down.

“Take a risk and you will get…” he said. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

