Kim Kardashian congratulated sister Kylie with a souvenir photo

Every birthday in the Kardashian clan becomes a grand event that needs to be celebrated on a grand scale. Kylie Jenner was no exception, arriving at the age of 26 surrounded by family and tender messages from her famous sisters.

Kim Kardashian was one of the first to react with a dose of humor, as she decided to get photos from the memory chest and show the socialite as a child.

“My baby! I look at these pictures and my heart melts. You are so funny and you always knew what you wanted in life. The prettiest eyes and the cutest freckles and I still hear baby Kylie’s voice. my older sister and I will always be there no matter what,” he wrote on his social networks.

Fans praised Kardashian’s ‘humble’ moment as they showed themselves without makeup and in their most hilarious and familiar look. Several people highlighted the change in Kylie, who is now a mother of two and the owner of a successful cosmetics business that brings her millions of dollars annually.

Khloe Kardashian also joined the party with a longer message expressing her admiration for her sister. “You are a safe space… You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on.”

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday in a see-through black femme fatale dress that revealed her also black bikini and her slim post-baby figure. The famous thanked for the congratulations. “Always lucky,” she commented on her social networks.

The celebrity has reason to celebrate. At her age, Forbes listed her as one of the richest people with an estimated net worth of $680 million, surpassing even Madonna and Beyoncé.

