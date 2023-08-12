Kim Kardashian congratulates Kylie Jenner photo of girls and these are fan comments

Since birthdays are such a special date, they are worth celebrating. And, if you’re a “celebrity”, even more so, because you can probably boast of throwing parties in style like the ones we’ve seen on other occasions. For example? Spectacular holiday Kim Kardashian in honor of her son Psalm. The truth is, no one compares to the most famous sister clan when it comes to the job of throwing a “party”.

So now, when the smallest of all, Kylie Jenner turns 26 We are ready for anything that can happen. For now, and waiting for us to get a little jealous of the – more than likely – party she’s about to throw, the businesswoman went to the beach, where she swam among the turtles and posed without the top of her bikini. , adding to the long list of celebrities who have chosen topless as the best way to celebrate their return to the sun.

But apart from all the things that the birthday girl can or cannot do, her friends and, of course, her sisters, have already begun to congratulate her on her 26th birthday and, as you understand, they did it in a very special way.

One of them, Kim Kardashian shared two photos on her Instagram profile. in which the two of them appear as children, very accomplices and making the funniest faces. A tender publication, accompanied by heartfelt words with which you can congratulate the little one at home: “My baby! I see these pictures and my heart melts! You’re so stupid and you always knew what you wanted out of life! never hesitated and that’s who you are today! The prettiest eyes and the cutest freckles and I can still hear baby Kylie’s voice! I love being your big sister and I’ll always be here for you no matter what! Nothing !!! ! Happy 26th birthday @kyliejenner.”

The publication that received endless jokes about the age of the photos:

“I know she’s mad because you uploaded these pictures” or “Doing her big sister’s homework and humiliating Kylie” but most important of all was Kylie Jenner’s own response to her sister who wrote her a simple “I love you 💗 “.