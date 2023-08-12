Kim Kardashian is building a powerful business empire

At this point, Kim Kardashian is building a massive business empire, quadrupling the value of her shapewear brand, Skims, in four years., according to an article published on the Spanish portal Ara. The media attributed the success of the celebrity to many factors, including her reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her large following on social media. Recall that the ex-wife of Kanye West is one of the most popular celebrities in the world, with over 200 million followers on Instagram. This popularity allowed him to promote his products and services to a wide audience, which helped increase his company’s sales.

The truth is that after a new round of funding In which it raised $270m, Skims is already worth $4bn (€3,661m), 800 more than the valuation made by investors last year. The clothing company, founded by partner Jens Grede, is distinguished by its very rapid development. Since its launch, it has been a huge success, focusing on the sale of shapewear, and over the years it has grown into the clothing, lingerie and swimwear sector. However, in the fall of this year, he plans to expand his production to male audiences as well.

Kim Kardashian, one of the most powerful women

In 2021, Kim Kardashian made the Forbes list of people with a net worth of over $1,000 million, after selling 20% ​​of its first start-up, KKW Beauty, for $200 million. As such, a few days ago the magazine indicated that recent events had led to an entry into his fortune of $500 million.

The Kardashian Empire

Mother North West is not the first of the Kardashian sisters to use her fame to invest her wealth in a personal business and in line with her public figure, and she is not the first celebrity to multiply her income in such an overwhelming way. . One way or another heMembers of the Kardashian-Jenner family formed their businesses: Kylie Jenner launched makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, which complemented her skincare business in 2019, Kylie Skin. These business investments helped her become the youngest person on the Forbes list of America’s richest women for the sixth year in a row. According to the magazine, at the age of 25, he has a net fortune of $680 million, as reported by the previously mentioned Spanish media.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian created her clothing brand Good American, which advocates “integration of all body types”; Kourtney Kardashian launched Poosh in 2019, a lifestyle-focused brand and blog featuring recipes, fitness routines, and “Poosh-approved” product recommendations; and her mother Kris Jenner, with Safely, the newest member of the family’s plant-based cleaning empire, which will go on sale later this year.