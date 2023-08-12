Kim Kardashian will be the new image of this prestigious brand

Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian is one of the numbers further important entertainment industry, which also position it as Referrer belonging fashion for your private style. It should be noted that Business ladyBesides that owner His personal signaturewas ambassador prestigious brands such as Balenciaga And Dolce and Gabannawhich led her to the parade in Milan. Now celebrity there will be a new image from Marc Jacobs for his autumn campaign.

Tyrone Leonwho was responsible for some of the most iconic campaigns Calvin Klein, miu miu or Louis Vuitton among other major fashion brands, he photographed Kim Kardashian What is the autumn collection for? Marc Jacobs.

