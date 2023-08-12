Kim Kardashian will be the new image of this prestigious brand

Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian is one of the numbers further important entertainment industry, which also position it as Referrer belonging fashion for your private style. It should be noted that Business ladyBesides that owner His personal signaturewas ambassador prestigious brands such as Balenciaga And Dolce and Gabannawhich led her to the parade in Milan. Now celebrity there will be a new image from Marc Jacobs for his autumn campaign.

Tyrone Leonwho was responsible for some of the most iconic campaigns Calvin Klein, miu miu or Louis Vuitton among other major fashion brands, he photographed Kim Kardashian What is the autumn collection for? Marc Jacobs.

Kim Kardashian has become the image of Marc Jacobs.

Kim posing in the dark wearing some of this line autumn from Marc Jacobs. The star is in the spotlight on the posters of the new season. Campaign prestigious brandwhere they highlight their figure thanks to the light of the reflectors that illuminate it, emphasizing its presence. Even in some images only face belonging celebrity.

In that collection autumn Marc Jacobs V moles They’re big heroescombining different texturesin addition to using parts outside And gloves long as trend.

Marc Jacobs presented his autumn collection.

In this new collection Marc Jacobs they take a lot relevance V accessories like the brand’s iconic boots, “Kiki’s ankle boots“, which are now entering the market with Platform super high. Similar bags were recycled with new shapes and color combinations.

Marc Jacobs accessories have been redesigned for this campaign.

On posters launched by the brand, Kim Kardashian pose with the original jacket with asymmetrical neckline and vertex corset style with skirt long long gloves molesthe same as briefcase, white boots on a high platform and a choker. We also saw her in a waist-hugging jacket with puffed sleeves.

To complete your lookscelebrity wears hair free and compose a piece loaded. Definitely, with these images it is demonstrated that Kim Kardashian Has extensive experience in the world fashion.