Kourtney Kardashian shows off her pregnancy status with a few photos with Travis Barker

Celebrities who sweep the nets and red carpets around the world offered a few things this summer: they left speechless with their gorgeous outfits and did not let a second pass without telling us important messages from their lives. Either seeing how many of them broke off their relationships (like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez or Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, who dedicated many songs to her in his career), or becoming mothers, like Rihanna who gave birth to her first daughter and second child with ASAP Rocky.

Is now Kourtney Kardashian, the one who taught us the state of her pregnancy with amazing photos where she shows off her pregnant belly. And the truth is, she is amazing and looks great on her. Not only that, but she did it while traveling with her husband Travis Barker. both were taken a few days off in Montecito and enjoyed delicious treats (whatever the time, the sight of these dishes makes us hungry) and beautiful views of the ocean.

Sister Kardashian showed her luxury vacation and thus joined other “celebrities” who have already taken the land in between to disconnect from their busy lives, because yes, “influencers” work despite criticism. The ocean seems to be a “comfort place” by Kourtney K. Well, she herself wrote it that way in the image carousel she shared.

In addition, if you go to the sixth photo, you will be able to see pink stroller, in very “barbiecore” pastel tones, in which a businesswoman certainly got in. Hope to see more from this little trip! Oh wait, there’s more. We leave them here, with a video at the end that represented us during this holiday.