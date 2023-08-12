Kuyo’s Diary – An Atypical Winter

Respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, bronchiolitis, and influenza increase markedly at this time of year because viruses and bacteria find an environment conducive to their spread when people tend to spend more time indoors and with less ventilation. However, there are ways to prevent them through proper hygiene, a complete vaccination schedule, and proper nutrition.

According to the latest data published by the Argentine Ministry of Health in the Epidemiological Bulletin, there were 531,596 cases of ILI (an influenza-like illness), 89,031 cases of pneumonia, 117,836 cases of bronchiolitis in children under two years of age, and 10,131 cases of hospitalization. acute respiratory infection (SARI). It was also found that among the samples analyzed using RT-PCR, the positive result is 9.47% for SARS-CoV-2, 16.46% for influenza and 2.70% for RSV. In addition, 43 people have died with the flu this year.

We see that the most common diseases at this time are pneumonia with 40% of positive cases, bronchiolitis with 30% and influenza with 20%. “These diseases not only pose a health risk, but groups such as young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems or pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and immunosuppression can also be affected,” explained Leandro Crisostomo, Clinical physician in Boreal Salud (MP 3850).

flu

A common viral infection that can be fatal, especially in high-risk groups.

The flu attacks the lungs, nose and throat. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses or weak immune systems are most at risk.

Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle pain, cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, headache, and fatigue.

Influenza is mainly treated with rest and fluid intake so that the body can fight the infection on its own. Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers can help with symptoms. Annual vaccination can prevent the flu and limit its complications. It is distributed in various ways. It can be partially prevented with a vaccine. It usually does not require medical attention, but self-diagnosis can be done. Laboratory tests or imaging studies are rarely required.

How it is distributed:

Through the air (coughing or sneezing)

On contact with contaminated surfaces.

By saliva (kissing or joint drinks)

By direct skin contact (shaking hands or hugging)

pneumonia

This condition can cause the air sacs to fill with fluid or pus. The infection can be fatal for anyone, but especially for infants, young children, and adults over 65 years of age. Symptoms include cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and shortness of breath. Antibiotics can treat various types of pneumonia, and some of them can be prevented by vaccination. Some types can be prevented with a vaccine. A professional physician can treat this but requires its diagnosis. Laboratory tests or imaging studies are always needed. Its transmission is carried out by air. Acute: They heal within days or weeks.

bronchiolitis

Inflammatory bronchial reaction in infants and young children. Bronchiolitis is almost always caused by a virus. The disease usually occurs most often during the winter months. The disease begins to manifest itself as a common cold. It progresses until there is coughing, wheezing, and sometimes difficulty breathing. Symptoms can last from a week to a month.

In most cases, bronchiolitis can be treated at home. The most severe cases require hospitalization.

A professional doctor can treat and diagnose it. Laboratory tests or imaging studies are rarely required.

Distributed in several ways:

Through the air (coughing or sneezing)

By saliva (kissing or joint drinks)

By direct skin contact (shaking hands or hugging)

So, experts share some recommendations for the prevention of seasonal diseases:

Flu shot: Consulting a healthcare professional and getting a flu vaccine is a key strategy to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus.

Cleaning and hygiene: Wash your hands often with soap and water, use hand sanitizers, and keep common areas clean.

Balanced Diet: Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals will strengthen the immune system for greater resistance to disease.

Adequate ventilation: maintain proper ventilation of enclosed spaces and avoid sudden changes in temperature when entering heated spaces.

First aid: Periodic visits to the doctor and obtaining the correct diagnosis, forms of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation are essential to the treatment of any disease.

It’s important to watch for warning signs that could indicate a more serious illness than just the flu or a cold. If persistent symptoms are observed, such as a high fever that does not go down, shortness of breath, chest pain, parallel transmission from family to family, or a progressive deterioration in the general condition, seek medical attention immediately. These signs may indicate complications that require immediate evaluation and treatment.

Protecting yourself in winter is not just something to do during this time, over the years it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle, eat right, exercise regularly, stay hydrated and always consult a healthcare professional to get an adequate diagnosis of any complication. . and a personalized treatment plan.

