Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not on Luis Enrique’s first list at PSG

Mbappe and Neymar not called up by Luis Enrique for Ligue 1 opener against Lorient

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé has been excluded from the list of twenty players selected for the first league clash with Paris Saint-Germain Luis Enrique, which does not include the Brazilian Neymar..

He PSG will play at home with Lorient to start showing the tone of the Paris side at the behest of the Spanish manager, but the league debut is marked by more than a roaring transfer market at the Parc de los Principes.

In the middle of a soap opera about the future of Mbappe, who is unwilling to give up on his intention to stay another year before leaving Paris at large, the absence of the great French star from the team raises the pressure one more step for him. With the possibility of an extension beyond 2025 ruled out, the striker is leaving this summer.

Less surprising the absence of Neymar, who has already been told by the club that he is out for this seasonLike other players, like the Italian Marco Verratti, they didn’t call either for the match against Lorient.

In addition to his potential exit, Neymar was featured in a medical report released on Friday by the club as being in the process of recovering from a “viral syndrome” that caused him to train in the room and not with the others. group.

Yes, some of the reinforcements that This summer, PSG signed a contract with the Spaniard Marco Asensio or the Portuguese Goncalo Ramos.. This also applies to the Spanish goalkeeper. Arnau Tenasalthough apart from the surprise you will see it from the shore.

Didn’t make it to this match. the inclusion of French striker Ousmane Dembele, officially announced this Saturday despite the fact that his arrival from Barcelona had been considered almost complete for several days.

The list of called-ups by Luis Enrique is completed by Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi; Manuel Ugarte; Marquinhos; Fabian Ruiz; Danilo Pereira; Vitinya; Lee Kang In; Lucas Hernandez; Sher Ndur; Carlos Soler; Leivin Kurzawa; Warren Zaire-Emery; Ismael Gharbi; Milan Skrinjar; Hugo Ekitike and Gianluigi Donnarumma.