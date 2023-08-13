Kylian Mbappe and the ten most expensive strikers of all time

© Pro Shots

In almost every transfer window, Europe’s top clubs make a series of big buys and sells, putting a lot of money into player swaps. Clubs are often willing to invest heavily and also try to sell their players for as high a price as possible. This also applies to attackers, these are the ten most expensive attackers in history.

Romelu Lukaku – €113m (Internationale to Chelsea, 2021/22)

Romelu Lukaku had already made a €84.7m transfer from Everton to Manchester United in 2017, but broke his own transfer record again a few years later. In the summer of 2021, Chelsea were willing to pay Internazionale €113m to sign Lukaku. The Belgian striker already had a contract with the Londoners between 2011 and 2014, but at that time could not break through.

After spells at Everton and Manchester United, Lukaku signed with Inter in 2019. In Milan, the striker turned out to be one of the best strikers on European fields. In Serie A at that time, the striker scored 64 goals in 95 games. After that, the striker returned to Chelsea for 113 million euros..

© ProShots – Romelu Lukaku has played for Anderlecht, Everton and Internazionale among others.

Eden Hazard – €100m + €46m (Chelsea to Real Madrid, 2019/2020)

Eden Hazard potentially became Real Madrid’s most expensive signing ever on June 7, 2019. The Belgian has been a key player for Chelsea in previous years and has made at least 352 appearances, scoring 110 goals.

Residents of Madrid decided to pay 100 million euros for the attacker. However, this amount can be increased by at least €46 million through variable bonuses; However, it ended up being one of the biggest disappointments in the history of the white club and it is currently without a team.

Cristiano Ronaldo – €117m (Real Madrid to Juventus, 2018/19)

Juventus had hoped to win the Champions League for several seasons, but the Italians were always eliminated before the semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo came from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to win a billion dollar ball.

After all, the best Portuguese striker was a real connoisseur of the Champions League. Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times in Madrid. Although Ronaldo did not win the Champions League with the Turin club, his period in Italy was certainly a successful one. Among other things, he twice became the national champion and became the top scorer in the Italian league in the 2020/21 season.

However, in 2021 Ronaldo left Juventus again. The Portuguese superstar left for fifteen million euros, not counting bonuses, to his longtime love Manchester United.

But after an interview in which he attacked the top management of the Red Devils, the Manchester team decided to terminate his contract. Although there were rumors of a return to Real Madrid, the CR7 ended up in Saudi Arabia..

© ProShots – Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Sporting Portugal, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the past.

Jack Grealish – €117.5m (Aston Villa v Manchester City 2021/22)

As of 2021, Jack Grealish can be considered one of the most expensive strikers of all time. In addition, at that time, the winger became Manchester City’s most expensive purchase of all time. However, Grealish’s purchase was seen as quite controversial.

Although the striker was one of Aston Villa’s key players, he still had to prove himself at the highest level. PFor example, the striker has never played in the Champions League. Investing more than a hundred million euros for the Englishman was, in the opinion of many, a dubious decision by Manchester City.

Fortunately, this turned out to be a good decision as Jack was a key player in the Champions League winning squad in the 2022/2023 campaign.

© ProShots – Jack Grealish has signed for Manchester City from 2021 until mid-2027.

Antoine Griezmann – €120m (Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, ​​2019/20)

With the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona finally have a coveted successor to Neymar in 2019. The French striker passed the Real Sociedad academy, where he made his way to Spanish football; however, Griezmann really paid off at Atlético Madrid. The striker was given a free role under manager Diego Simeone and on 12 July 2019 earned the club €120 million.

João Felix – €127.2m (Benfica to Atlético Madrid, 2019/2020)

João Felix had an impressive debut season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 games. Thus, the world was at the feet of the striker, and Atlético was ready to pay 127.2 million euros for Felix. This made the talent not only the most expensive purchase of all time for the Madrid players, but also the most expensive Portuguese footballer in the history of that time. With this, he overthrew Cristiano Ronaldo from the throne.

After spending half a season on loan at Chelsea, Felix’s future is still up in the air after his departure seems imminent due to the bad relationship he has with Simeone.. Following rumors of Ousmane Dembele’s departure from Barcelona, ​​the Catalan team has become a possible destination for the Portuguese.

3. Philippe Coutinho – €135m (Liverpool v Barcelona, ​​2017/18)

After five good seasons at Liverpool, Barcelona decided to bring Philippe Coutinho to La Liga in 2018. Initially, the Brazilian cost the Catalans 121 million euros, but due to bonuses, this amount increased to 135 million euros. This made Coutinho the most expensive inbound transfer in La Liga at the time; however, the transmission failed.

The striker made little impression in Spain, scoring just seven league goals in his debut season. In January 2022, Coutinho opted for the money and moved to Aston Villa on loan. The striker managed to bounce back quite well after the English took Coutinho away from Barcelona in the summer of 2022 for 20 million euros.

Now the former Reds player is aiming to be another star to join the Saudi Arabian league.

© ProShots – Coutinho joined Aston Villa in 2022.

Ousmane Dembele – €145m (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, ​​2017/18)

Following Neymar’s record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Barcelona have been eagerly awaiting reinforcements for the striker. Kule soon finished off Ousmane Dembele. The French striker played only one season for Borussia Dortmund, but managed to shake up the entire Bundesliga. The striker scored on the assembly line and was ready to take a step towards the absolute top.

Barcelona did not hesitate for a minute and on August 25 paid the leading German club the amount of 145 million euros. This made Dembele not only the most expensive signing in Barcelona’s history at the time, but also Borussia Dortmund’s most expensive outgoing player.

Having discovered a hidden clause in the Frenchman’s contract, It was taken for granted that Ousmane would leave Barcelona this summer for PSG.

© ProShots – Ousmane Dembele signed a new contract with Barcelona in the summer of 2022 until mid-2024.

Kylian Mbappé – €180m (Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19)

Kylian Mbappe has become one of the most expensive strikers of all time since moving from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain have finally paid at least 180 million euros for the French superstar. Mbappé had already played on loan for Paris the previous season, but due to financial fair play rules, PSG were only able to sign the striker on a full-time basis a year later.

However, in the summer of 2022, it seemed that Mbappe would leave PSG. The striker’s contract expired and he was able to move to Real Madrid for an astronomical salary. As a result, the striker extended the contract in Paris.

Nevertheless, The Frenchman has already publicly stated that he has no intention of renewing his contract in Paris, and all indications are that he is waiting for his release to sign with Real Madrid in 2024.

Neymar €222m (Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain 2017/18)

The most expensive player in Ligue 1 is, of course, Neymar. In the summer of 2017, PSG paid at least 222 million euros for the Brazilian. As a result, Neymar is currently not only the most expensive player in the French league, but also the most expensive player of all time.

Neymar’s contract with Barcelona included a release clause of 222 million euros. At Barcelona, ​​no one imagined that one day a club would appear that would put such an amount on the table. Although, of course, this is a ridiculously large amount, Neymar showed in Paris why PSG took his wallet.

It has been said in recent days that the Parisians have already decided to sell the Brazilian and Barcelona has become a likely destination. for the attacker.