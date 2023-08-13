Kylian Mbappe reinstated in PSG main squad (club)

“Following very constructive and positive talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the PSG-Lorient match this Saturday, August 12, the player has been reinstated in the first team squad for morning training,” PSG said in a statement. “. .

Mbappé and PSG have struggled since the French captain sent an email in June stating he was ready to leave without a contract extension that expires in June 2024. A possibility that Parisian leaders see as unacceptable.

“We want him to stay, we can do it two or three times. But he can’t leave for free. This is non-negotiable,” President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on July 5.

PSG then decided to exclude their striker from the main group, depriving him of a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappé also missed out on the squad for Saturday’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient (0-0). But he was seen in the Parque de los Principes box smiling and relaxed next to the club’s latest addition, French striker Ousmane Dembele, with whom he was proclaimed world champion in 2018 with Les Bleus.