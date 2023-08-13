Kylian Mbappe’s romance with PSG may end

After Kylian Mbappe announced that he would not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, the Parisian team took action on the matter and decided to give their top star an ultimatum to make the highest possible profit.

In case of non-renewal by July 31, the attacker will be immediately placed on the transfer list. Likewise, he will be removed from the squad unless a solution to his situation is found. That’s because the people of the capital don’t want to let their top scorer of all time go for free.

Ligue 1 has already started and PSG debuted with a goalless draw against Lorient. Mbappe, expelled from the team, had to watch the game from the stands. However, his position may change in the coming days.

According to Spanish journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos, the club and the player would have calmed the situation a little by giving up hostility. This may indicate the opening of the striker when his contract is extended until 2025.

In the final hours, Ousmane Dembele was presented with Paris Saint-Germain and one of the first to congratulate him on signing was Kylian Mbappe himself, who welcomed him to his “new home” and told him that the “adventure” was about to begin . start off.