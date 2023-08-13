Kylie Jenner celebrates her 26th birthday with a sensual cutout dress.

Thursday, August 10 Kylie Jenner celebrated their 26 years against the backdrop of the sea. Socialite who founded an empire in the industry beauty and who is one of the most followed women on Instagram shared her photos birthday Where cut dress very sensitive.

A few days ago, he talked about his collaboration with Bratz, in which they recreate some of their looks most iconic to elevate this fashionable part of the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in tune with the personality of these dolls. Of the six designs, four were black, so there is no doubt that this is one of the favorite colors to wear. Kylie.

In his birthdayposted a photo of the day on the beach with black bikini and, later, photos where you can see the details dress with cutouts in the lower back.

He dress from Kylie Jenner This is a vintage gem. Jean Paul Gaultier since the early 2000s, one of the favorite brands of the young American businesswoman, with whom she collaborated this year as a model for her Flowers campaign, from the spring-summer collection.

Both she and her sisters showed a weakness for vintage design Gauthier, also favoring the Y2K style aesthetic (late 90s and early 2000s), which survived into trends recent years.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

This time to celebrate 26 years, jenner wore black dress a tight-fitting neck (neck-hugging) that she purchased from the Los Angeles store Nou. Cut, something new? Yes and no. This is a common thing for trends They are back with a reimagining adapted to the generation and context, and since last year these discoveries have won the hearts of most fashionistas.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Although they were previously worn in the abdomen, thighs and sides, now Kylie puts on the radar trends V discoveries in the lower back, an area as sensual as the others. In his dress They are distinguished by an oval shape, a three-dimensional ornament made of mixed fabric with a center on the spine.

Brand owner Kylie Cosmetics wore compose very natural, in which she emphasized her skin with a radiant look, a little pink blush and fleshy lips. She styled her hair into a practical and chic hairstyle, just right for the beach.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Before sharing images of your dress, Kylie showed how good he was birthday on the beach where he wore bikini translucent with mesh layers in black and beige.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

She completed the look with several layered chains and showed two XL rings in the foreground with multi-colored rhinestones: green and aqua. In her hands stood out her minimalist pink nude manicure, as simple as it was elegant.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

