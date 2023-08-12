Kylie Jenner regrets having surgery 6 months before Stormi was born

Kylie Jenner is a well-known personality of the American elite. Not only is she part of the Kardashian family, but at the same time she is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and many have praised the business woman role she has at just 25 years old. She lived relatively little and herself believes that she lived hastily. How can we know? Well, she said it herself, as she had no problem opening up to the media in this way, as well as her followers, in addition to playing a much more active role in The Kardashians.

As the name implies, the model regrets the operation, a specific operation related to the “improvement” of her body. That’s right, he was referring to aesthetic surgery, actually one of the aesthetic surgeries most often performed by women today: Breast augmentation.

Kylie Jenner had breast surgery at 19

Kim Kardashian’s sister has said she regrets undergoing breast surgery at such a young age. more than anything, because he considers it a mistake to do this before the birth of his daughter Stormi. She clarified that at the age of 19 she did not hesitate at all to have breast surgery, and all so that her breasts were much larger, since she herself admitted that she had been a woman with a complex about her body for almost all her life, and this was precisely her complex. , the fact of having such small breasts compared to other women in his world.

It was for this reason that she, without hesitation, decided to have an operation and enlarge her breasts, which at first was the best thing in the world for her, but after the birth of her daughter, she declared that she was not at all calm about the issue of motherhood. Kylie Jenner said she rushed and may have done it ahead of time. However, from this whole story, he was able to take something special that can help girls in his own condition, Well, she advised me to wait.R. “At 19, it’s not the time or age to have breast surgery, no matter how much the opposite is sold,” she made it clear, giving this advice to many girls who may be going through the same thing as her. did: a clear inconsistency with the image that they carry, and at the same time the ability and desire to have an operation. In fact, she added that it is best to have the operation after you become a mother.