La Jornada – Stress and fatigue cause herpes zoster; It affects 20% of people over 80 years of age.

In Mexico, an estimated 20 percent of adults over 80 have experienced outbreaks of herpes zoster at some point in their lives, a viral disease that mostly affects the over-50 population and is associated with infection. chickenpox, which is estimated to affect 90 percent of the population.

The incidence and severity of the disease increase with age and correlate with a decline in specific cellular immunity associated with aging, warn the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization (WHO/PAHO).

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) estimates that more than 40,000 patients are treated annually in the country for this disease, the main triggers of which are stress, fatigue and a weakened immune system.

The causative agent of chickenpox and herpes zoster, according to WHO, is a double-stranded DNA varicella-zoster virus of the family Herpesviruses. Only one serotype is known, and in nature VZV only infects humans.

The agency says treatment for herpes zoster or shingles involves oral antiviral therapy, which should be started as soon as possible within 72 hours of the onset of the rash.

Essential, strong painkillers

Immunocompromised people and patients with severe complications “are usually treated with intravenous antivirals. Treatment of pain associated with shingles is complex and often requires the use of strong pain relievers. These can be non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or, in the case of acute pain, corticosteroids and opioids.”

Regarding the use of vaccines, the World and Pan American Health Organizations emphasize that the first vaccine was approved in 2006 for people over 50 and has been used in more than 60 countries.

During the study period of this product, clinical trials confirmed an overall effectiveness of 51.3 percent, although for people over 70 years old, this drops to 37 percent.

In the case of Mexico, in May 2021, the Committee on New Molecules, a subsidiary and advisory body of the Federal Commission on Sanitary Risk Protection, issued a positive opinion on a public health application for a herpes zoster or recombinant herpes zoster vaccine. . This is part of the approval process for using this product.

Herpes zoster is not spread from person to person and can cause fever, gastrointestinal upset, headache, and painful blisters along a nerve, usually in the chest or lower back, as well as neuralgia, that is, pain that is constant or intermittent at the affected site.