La Liga Tour 1 | Probable alignments of Getafe-Bars

Getafe and FC Barcelona measure tomorrow night (21:30) at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in the match corresponding to the first day of the 2023-24 League.







The Catalans want to start the competition on the right foot with the task of setting the position from the start, making it clear that the goal of this season is to defend the title what they achieved last season, the first time with Xavi on the bench.

Barça enter the meeting after the end of the pre-season with four friendlies against demanding opponents.. And the balance was very favorable. After making their US tour debut in a loss to Arsenal, as an outbreak of gastroenteritis forced the suspension of the first friendly against Juventus, the Catalans beat Real Madrid in the classic and beat Milan in the clash that ended the US tour.

In the Joan Gamper Trophy, which was also the team’s debut at the new home ground of Louis Companys, they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final minutes thanks to a spectacular game-changing performance from Lamin Yamal.







Everything points to the fact that Xavi will bet on keeping the scheme that worked so well last season. Surprise aside, they will put Ter Stegen under the sticks, while Kunde and Erik Garcia aim to be a centre-back pair, with Araujo and Balde on the sides.

A novelty in the midfield could be the presence of a double rod formed by De Jong and Oriole Romeu, with Pedri and Gavi as insiders, so that in attack the chosen ones will be Lewandowski and Rafinha, theoretically far right after Dembele left.

Gundogan For several days he worked at a slower pace due to some discomfort in the adductor of his right leg and could wait for his chance to make his debut in an official match on the bench.

Probable hands Getafe-Barcelona

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kunde, Eric Garcia, Balde; Pedri, Oriol Romeu, De Jong, Gavi; Rafinha and Lewandowski.







Getafe: David Soria; Damian, Alderete, Mitrovic, Gaston, Maksimovic, Dzhene, Alena, Porto, Mata and Latasa