La Nación / This is the best seed to fight constipation

A popular saying points out that “good things come in small packages” and this can be applied to fennel seeds. a plant native to southern Europe, which is a very good source of nutrients and, in addition, ideal for constipation because it contains fiber and B vitamins (B3, B6 and B9 or folic acid), vitamin C, potassium, phosphorus, iron, calcium and magnesium.

Constipation is a common problem what experts say happens when a person has three or fewer bowel movements a week. In addition to the inconvenience faced by those who suffer from it, other more severe conditions, such as diverticulitis, can be added to make the condition to be taken seriously.

See also: Can coffee make you happier? This is what the science says

According to important research, drinking fennel seeds in the form of an infusion can be an ideal alternative to combating constipation.. This seed, in addition to being rich in fiber, contains a substance called anethole, which is associated with beneficial effects on digestion. In addition to being high in vitamins, fennel has antioxidant, expectorant, and antitussive properties.

These characteristics have allowed it to become a highly recommended medicinal plant for various health conditions. Among them for remove gases from the body, as well as prevent their occurrence and avoid other symptoms associated with this condition, such as bloating, heaviness in the stomach and constipation.

You may be interested in: LN Tips: How to Comb Your Hair to Stimulate Hair Growth

To prepare this remedy, you need to crush a tablespoon of fennel seeds. and soak in a glass of hot water. You can consume two to three cups of this drug per day.

It is worth noting that the use of this natural remedy can help to effectively get rid of constipation. Nevertheless, It must be borne in mind that this condition has a multifactorial origin and sometimes requires the intervention of a medical professional.

See also: Zero excuses: muscles develop in 3 seconds of exercise per day