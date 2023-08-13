LaLiga EA Sports: Athletic vs Real Madrid Live

La Liga EA Sport
League debut for lions and meringues in San Mames. Premiere of Bellingham in La Liga.
Second half ends, Athletic 0, Real Madrid 2.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul from Gorka Guruzety (Athletic).
On the left flank fouled on Toni Kroos (“Real Madrid”).
Foul committed by Ander Herrera (Athletic).
A try is missed by Aitor Paredes (Athletics Club) with a header from the center of the penalty area, who misses to the left. Alex Berenger assisted, making a canopy into the penalty area after a set piece.
Foul committed by Fran Garcia (Real Madrid).
Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic) fouls on the right flank.
The attempt failed, Oyhan Sunset (Athletic) kicks with his right foot from outside the penalty area, after a corner kick goes right and left.
Corner, Sports club. Missed Jude Bellingham.
Inaki Williams (Athletic) has received a yellow card for dangerous play.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Inaki Williams (Athletic).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul from Gorka Guruzety (Athletic).
The shot stopped low to the left. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) strikes with his left foot from the center of the penalty area. Joselu’s assistant.
Substitution, Real Madrid: Luka Modric comes on as a substitute for Vinicius Junior.
Substitution, Real Madrid: Joselu comes on as a substitute for Rodrigo.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Ander Herrera (Athletic).
Finish by standing under the sticks at ground level. Rodrigo (Real Madrid) shot with his right foot from outside the penalty area. Assistant David Alaba.
David Alaba (Real Madrid) gets a yellow card.
Corner, Sports club. The ball was scored by Aurelien Chuameni.
The try was blocked by Alex Berenguer (Athletic) with a right foot kick from the right side of the penalty area.
Offside, Athletic Club. Oscar De Marcos sends a through ball, but Alex Berenguer is flagged for offside.
Corner, Sports club. The ball was scored by David Alaba.
Oyhan Sunset (Athletic) Right footed shot from the left edge of the penalty area blocked. Assisted by Gorka Guruzeta.
Corner, Sports club. Corner kick by Dani Carvajal.
Substitution, Real Madrid: Toni Kroos comes on for Eduardo Camavinga.
Substitution, Athletic: Imanol Garcia de Albeniz comes on as a substitute for Iñigo Lecue.
Handball by Oyhan Sunset (Athletics Club).
The shot was stopped next to the right side of the goal. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) strikes with his right foot from the center of the penalty area. Assistant Jude Bellingham.
Missed try Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) shot with his right foot from outside the area very close to the left post, but went slightly wide. Assisted Rodrigo from a free kick.
Vivian Dani (Athletic) has received a yellow card for dangerous play.
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) is fouled in the opposite field.
Foul committed by Dani Vivian (Athletic).
Substitution, Athletic: Ander Herrera comes on for Mikel Vesga.
Corner, Sports club. Corner kick by Dani Carvajal.
Corner, Real Madrid. The ball was missed by Dani Vivian.
Foul committed by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Inaki Williams (Athletic) is fouled in the defensive zone.
The try is blocked by Mikel Vesga (Athletic), left foot kick from outside the penalty area. Assistant to Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta.
Handball by Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).
Foul committed by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Inaki Williams (Athletic) fouls on the right flank.
A try is missed by Aitor Paredes (Athletics Club) with a header from the center of the penalty area, who misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenger with a cross into the penalty area after a corner kick.
Corner, Sports club. Corner perfect Fran Garcia.
Substitution, Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger replaces Eder Militao due to injury.
Game delayed due to injury to Eder Militao (Real Madrid).
The second half begins Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.
Substitution, Athletic: Gorka Guruzeta comes on as a substitute for Iker Muniain.
Substitution, Athletic: Oyhan Sunset comes on as a substitute for Unai Gomez.
Substitution, Athletic: Alex Berenguer comes on as a substitute for Nico Williams.
The first half is over, Athletic 0, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt failed Fran Garcia (Real Madrid) shot with his right foot from the center of the penalty area and went to the right.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) fouls in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Nico Williams (Athletic).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) fouls in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Oscar de Marcos (Athletic).
Offside, Real Madrid. Fran Garcia sends a through ball, but Vinicius Junior is flagged for offside.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Oscar de Marcos (Athletic).
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled on the right flank.
Foul committed by Aitor Paredes (Athletic).
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) fouls in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Unai Gomez (Athletic).
Match delayed due to injury to Unai Gomez (Athletic).
Finish by standing under the sticks at ground level. Unai Gomez (Athletics Club) left foot kick from the right side of the penalty area.
Gooool! Athletic 0, Real Madrid 2. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) shoots with his right foot from the center of the area into the lower left post. Assisted by David Alaba, making a canopy into the penalty area after a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. The ball was scored by Aitor Paredes.
The try was blocked as Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) shot with a right foot from the center of the area. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga with a cross into the penalty area.
Try blocked Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) shot with his right foot from the left edge of the penalty area.
The shot stopped low to the left. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) strikes with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area. Assistant David Alaba.
Try blocked: David Alaba (Real Madrid) strikes with his left foot from the right side of the box.
The shot was stopped next to the right side of the goal. David Alaba (Real Madrid) heads towards the right. Assisted by Rodrigo with a cross into the penalty area.
Corner, Real Madrid. The ball was scored by Aitor Paredes.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled on the right flank.
Foul committed by Mikel Vesga (Athletic).
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) is fouled on the left flank.
Foul committed by Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta (Athletic).
Gooool! Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 1. Rodrigo (Real Madrid) shoots with his right foot from the right side of the box into the bottom right corner. Assistant Dani Carvajal.
Finish by standing under the sticks at ground level. David Alaba (Real Madrid) fired a left foot from long range from the left.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) is fouled on the left flank.
Foul committed by Oscar de Marcos (Athletic).
Foul committed by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta (Athletic) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta (Athletic).
Offside, Athletic Club. Oscar De Marcos sends a through ball, but Inaki Williams is flagged for offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Fran Garcia sends a through ball, but Vinicius Junior is flagged for offside.
Federico Valverde’s (Real Madrid) right foot kick from outside the box went too high after a corner kick.
Corner, Real Madrid. Missed Unai Gomez.
Corner, Real Madrid. The ball was scored by Iñigo Lecue.
Foul committed by Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).
Oscar de Marcos (Athletic) is fouled in the defensive zone.
Iker Muniain (Athletic) has received a yellow card.
Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
(Real Madrid) fouled in the defensive zone.
Foul committed by Iker Muniain (Athletic).
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) was fouled in the defensive zone.
Corner, Sports club. Corner perfect Fran Garcia.
The line-ups have been confirmed by both teams entering the field to start the warm-up.
End of the match, Athletic 0, Real Madrid 2.