Last episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in December

The official Twitter account for the anime series adaptation of the manga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata announced that the last 3 episodes (10–12) will be shown together on December 25, 2023.

The anime faced multiple production problems, and as we had previously reported, the solution would be to air it at the end of the year in December or compile the episodes into a special.

Read More:: Anime Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will premiere in April 2024

The animation is by the BUG FILMS studio (created by Twin Engine), the direction is by Kazuki Kawagoe with the help of Hanako Ueda, the script is by Hiroshi Seko, and the character design is by Kii Tanaka, with the design of zombies being handed over to Junpei Fukuchi. The music is by Makoto Miyazaki.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead began publishing in Sunday GX in October 2018.

The manga will inspire a live-action film that will premiere on Netflix worldwide in 2023. The Alice in Borderland manga by Haro Aso inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021, and its second season premiered on December 22, 2022.

Synopsis for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is better than being a wage slave! After spending years slaving for a soul-destroying company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment full of trash, his salary is terrible, and he can’t even muster up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse strikes his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his list before… well, he dies.

Read More:: Explanation of the post-credits scene at the end of Attack on Titan

Do you like The Goa Spotlight? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here

Also, be part of the discussion on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Pinterest