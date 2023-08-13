latest news from Stove Football of the Opening Tournament 2023.

League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS is coming to an end, for this reason Torneo Apertura 2023 will return next week.
On top of that, Stove Football is not ending as clubs have until September to make their final moves.
Here we leave you with the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors about A2023:
With the loss of the Argentine german berterame Because of the broken leg, Rayados will look for an attacker. Although the attacker Boca Juniors He seems strong enough to wear the Pachuca jacket, the Albiazul board will not waste time and can sign him because they will have no problem paying him his salary, approximately 62 million pesos.
Venezuelan striker returns to Portugalcoming from Athletic Detailsliya extended league. The attacker will join Madeira national Loan for a year with the right to buy.
Aguilas del América will aim to bomb the transfer market with the inclusion of the Spanish defender, former del real Madrid. Various media outlets are reporting that Azulcremas will be offering $7 million per season, which would be the highest salary in history. MX league. That being said, it will be a year with the possibility of another. The world champion’s agent asked for time to make a decision.
Another of the names for strengthening protection is the Dutchman, who, after protecting flowers at large, is completely free. Inter Milan.
Now this would be viable because, according to the portal fichajes.netthe defender receives three million euros a year, a salary that is very close to what they offer for Cesar Monteswho is with him Spanish.
The dispute over the Uruguayan continues. He Al Khalij Saudi Arabia offered $3.5 million for a letter and a three-year contract and is now awaiting a response from Workshops of Cordoba. If the deal goes through, Cruz Azul will lose another attack option.
However, another Aztec team is raising their hand and it’s the Bravos de Juárez who would have put $3.5 million on the table for the whole chip, just like the Arabs.
Transfer specialist this weekend Fernando Esquivel announced that Necaxa containment would be low, with possible destinations of Puebla or pachuca, although it was also offered to Chivas and Pumas with no response. However, a few hours later it became known that the Olympic medalist would play with Mazatlán.
Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira reported that the defense of choice Venezuela there will be a new player Necaxa. The source clarifies that there is a full contract agreement for a year and a half, in which only the signature is missing.
The last club of the Venezuelan was Curitiba from Brazil.
It becomes clear that Juarez He does not want to pay the fine again for being at the bottom of the private, so he continues to look for reinforcements.
The Uruguayan midfielder will become its signatory, as there is an agreement between the team and Workshops of Cordoba for a concession for one year with a call option.
He Tecatito will return to the club where he was born: striped. Fernando Esquivel noted that the cadre regio would achieve the principle in accordance with Seville Spain, which would amount to about ten million dollars, in the absence of contract details.
Finally, the novel came to an end. He Tooth He became a reinforcement for Leon, who came from Tigres. The agreement was for the final transfer of three million dollars. The Uruguayan traveled to Bajio this weekend to undergo medical tests and sign a contract until 2025.
Another possible reinforcement for Bravos Colombian end Workshops of Cordobaafter launching an offer of about six million dollars for one hundred percent writing.
The son of the former national team had to go through a new stage with Necaxa. Between all parties there is already a verbal agreement that the midfielder leaves the field. puebla and strengthen the rays.
It has finally become official. The Argentine striker leaves Blue Cross join to lanus his country. His time in Mexico was cautious because he scored only one goal in 19 league games.
