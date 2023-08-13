latest news from Stove Football of the Opening Tournament 2023.

On top of that, Stove Football is not ending as clubs have until September to make their final moves.

Here we leave you with the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors about A2023:

🚨Venezuelan striker Jesús Ramírez returns to Portugal: after crossing the Maritima, Atlético Morelia hands him over to Nacional de Madeira.

Venezuelan striker Jesús Ramírez returns to Portugal: after crossing the Maritima, Atlético Morelia hands him over to Nacional de Madeira. Weekend trips to join, rented for a year and with the option to buy.

Negotiations have begun between Club America and Sergio Ramos to sign him as a free agent. There is an OFFICIAL OFFER; 1 year with an option for 1 more. Salary offered is HISTORICAL amount for Mexico (+7 MDD net per year)

The agent/environment asked for time to make a decision

Now this would be viable because, according to the portal fichajes.netthe defender receives three million euros a year, a salary that is very close to what they offer for Cesar Monteswho is with him Spanish.

Another team from Liga MX that will fight for Michael Santos, FC Juarez, who has already moved forward in negotiations for a striker from Workshops, take the lead over Cruz Azul, Fassi is negotiating.

However, another Aztec team is raising their hand and it’s the Bravos de Juárez who would have put $3.5 million on the table for the whole chip, just like the Arabs.

Joaquin Esquivel (25, MED) will drop Raios from Necaxa. Teams interested in the player will remain. Pachuca and Puebla are some of those who are interested. It is also said to have been offered to Chivas and Pumas while awaiting a response.

Defender John Cancellor to be new player for Necaxa, the full word of the agreement on a one and a half year contract, only the signature remained, his last club was Curitiba, a very good central defender for Liga MX.

The last club of the Venezuelan was Curitiba from Brazil.

🚨 Uruguayan Christian Oliva (27 years old) leaves Talleres and goes to Juarez.

Uruguayan Christian Oliva (27 years old) leaves Talleres and goes to Juarez. Goes on credit for a year and with the right to buy. All that remained was a medical examination and signing a contract with the Braves.

The Uruguayan midfielder will become its signatory, as there is an agreement between the team and Workshops of Cordoba for a concession for one year with a call option.

Les Rayados would have entered into an agreement with Sevilla Football Club to purchase Tecatito Corona worth $10 million. Only the final contractual details between the club and the player remain to be settled.

Official ✅

Tooth Lopez is the new player of the Leon club, he comes from the tigers.

🚨Talleres has moved a lot forward with the departure of Diego Valoyes 🇨🇴 and Michael Santos 🇺🇾 to Juarez.

Talleres has moved a lot forward with the departure of Diego Valoyes and Michael Santos to Juarez. The clubs are already in the final stages of negotiations and it is expected that everything will be determined in the coming days.

CONFIRMED. Fernando Arce Jr. will become the new player of Necaxa. An agreement between all parties that the Mexican-American midfielder will join the team next week. This will be his second leg with Necaxa (2020-2022).