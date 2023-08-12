Lawsuit between Mick Mars and Mötley Crüe continues

In a new interview Nikki Sixx – bassist Motley Crew– spoke again about the decision to hire John 5 replace Mick Mars, the band’s original guitarist. Mick originally announced his retirement from touring with the band last October due to health issues.

Six He said: “We never foresaw this and never imagined that Mick would not be able to tour and would have to leave the band. Since everything was closed for the tour, we had to ask ourselves: “Do we want to let down the fans? Do we want to let down (live promoters) Live Nation? Do we want to let down (touring mates) Def Leppard? We want to be upset about that we’re not touring because the original member of our band can’t tour anymore?” We had to think deeply about what step to take.

Nikki He went on to say that John 5 was the obvious choice to replace Mars: “John knew all of us and I had a relationship with him, both professional because we wrote together, and friendly. This seemed obvious in the terrible situation we were going through.

When Mars announced his exit from the tour, he claimed that he would remain a member of the band and that John 5 would only take his place at shows. However, he later filed a lawsuit against Motley Crue, alleging that after his announcement, the rest of the group tried to remove him from his position as the majority shareholder of the corporation and the group’s business holdings through a shareholder meeting. Mars also claimed in his lawsuit that he was the only band member to play 100 percent, everything, live on the final tour, adding that Nikki Sixx “hadn’t played a bass note the whole time.” tour for the United States.” The veteran guitarist refused to sign a contract that, even if he didn’t play, cut his share of the tour’s royalties to 5%.

Mars suffers from ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic inflammatory form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine and pelvis. After years of playing through pain, he informed the other members of Motley Crue that he could no longer tour with them, but would be open to recording new music or performing in “residences” that did not require extensive travel.