Lawyers look into six more harassment testimonies

hourA few weeks ago, one of the most famous singers in the world was in the spotlight several times. requirements that she was put in by a group of dancers who worked for her for reasons that quickly went viral as it is the exact opposite of what her image is promoting. Lizzothe American singer came forward and became defensive, but this did not convince her followers.

But that’s not all, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys are investigating. more complaints from other dancers. The three people who opened the season were Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez, who filed a lawsuit against Grammy Award winner Lizzo and her production company. “Big Grrrl Big Tour” on charges of religious harassment, disability discrimination, assault and wrongful imprisonment.

Six more cases under investigation

Ron Zambranothe plaintiffs’ lawyer, reported this to the British media. NBCNews. According to the magistrate, these people also toured with Lizzo and they were also featured on her TV show called “What’s in store for Lizzo’s big grannies”.

However, Lizzo responded to the allegations, stating that she is “not a villain” and that she thinks “incrediblewhat happened. For her, the reasons are “too egregious not to address.”

One of the plaintiffs: “She likes to point fingers”

Williams, one of the dancers, responded sharply: “Her statement just confirms the pattern that every time someone speaks up or defends themselves, as we do now, we are blamed and criticized. And she likes to point the finger instead of solving problems that arise.

“Unfortunately, we have already experienced not only dancers who have worked with her directly, but also dancers who just work in the entertainment industry in general. they have already come out and shared their stories” finished.