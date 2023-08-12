Learn about the benefits of parsley – ATB Digital

World, August 12, 2023 (ATB Digital). This medicinal herb of Mediterranean origin is one of the favorite additions in the world of gastronomy because it can be used for an endless number of dishes, and in medicine it is also required many times because it is ideal for treating kidney diseases such as urinary tract infections and stones. in the kidneys, as well as high blood pressure due to its diuretic properties.

The benefits of parsley

Brazilian nutritionist Tatiana Zanin told Tua Sáude that parsley leaves, seeds and roots are used in natural remedies, smoothies, teas and seasonings, and can be found fresh or dehydrated in supermarkets, markets and municipal fairs. . In addition, the aforementioned media details ten of the most important benefits:

Fights urinary tract infections, as it has antimicrobial and diuretic effects. Strengthens the immune system, being rich in vitamin C, zinc, vitamin A and having antimicrobial properties, It helps control diabetes by regulating blood sugar and also protects the liver in people with diabetes, as it is thought that this may be due to its antioxidant property. It improves high blood pressure and fluid retention because it is rich in potassium, a mineral that helps excrete sodium in the urine, and has diuretic properties to help lower high blood pressure and fight fluid retention. Prevents and fights anemia because this plant is rich in iron and folic acid. It protects eye health as it is rich in carotenoids, mainly lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds that help maintain eye health and promote good vision. Take care of your skin health because it contains lutein, a type of carotenoids that has an antioxidant effect and helps reduce oxidative damage to the upper layers of the skin caused by UV radiation, cigarette smoke and environmental pollution, preventing premature aging. Prevents the formation of kidney stones by helping to stimulate the elimination of fluid from the body. Improves digestion. Take care of bone health because it is rich in vitamin K. In addition, it is also responsible for the activation of certain proteins that increase bone density and stimulate greater calcium fixation in bones and teeth.

Metro world news