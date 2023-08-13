Learn about the most common cause of yellowish nails

Yellowish nails can be an aesthetic issue for many people, as our hands are a letter of recommendation in various social situations. However, Few people know that this color change could be a sign of something more serious. In sports, this can often cause yellowing of the nails, information is important to properly address this problem.

In most cases The main cause of yellowish nails is a fungal infection.known as onychomycosis. Fungi feed on keratin in the nails and, as a result, They can cause discoloration, thickening and breakage. This condition most commonly occurs on toenails, but can also affect fingernails.

Onychomycosis It can be purchased in humid and hot places such as swimming pools, gyms or public showers, where fungi find a favorable environment for growth. Except, wearing tight shoes and frequent contact with contaminated surfaces can also increase the risk of developing this infection.

Proper treatment can prevent further infections

If you notice that your nails have a yellowish tint and other symptoms such as thickening, peeling, or change in shape, it is important to seek medical attention. A dermatologist will be able to make an accurate diagnosis and recommend appropriate treatment.

Treatment Onychomycosis can vary depending on the severity of the infection. In mild cases, topical antifungal agents such as specialty creams or polishes can be used. In more advanced situations Oral medications may be needed to fight the infection from the inside.

In addition to medical treatment, there are preventive measures that can be taken to avoid onychomycosis and yellowing of the nails.

Keep your feet and hands clean and dry, paying special attention to the spaces between your toes. Wear cotton socks and slippers that provide adequate ventilation. Avoid sharing nail tools such as nail clippers or files. Change stockings and socks regularly. Avoid walking barefoot in public places, especially in damp areas. Wear sandals in pools and shared showers.

Prevention is critical when it comes to fungal infections. If you already have yellowish nails, don’t ignore this problem as it can get worse and spread to other nails if not properly treated.

yellowing nails may be a sign of onychomycosis, a fungal infection which requires medical attention. If you notice changes in the color, thickness, or shape of your nails, it’s important to seek professional diagnosis. Except, Taking preventive measures, such as keeping your hands and feet clean and dry, can help prevent this unpleasant condition.. Don’t ignore the signals your nails give you and act early to take care of your health and well-being!