Leave the group or continue? These are the artists who achieved success on their own after leaving their groups – Music

Belonging to a successful band is something many people dream of. That some friends from the neighborhood manage to fill stadiums with their music is a story that is always a pleasure to tell, seeing how the hard work of dreamers can become a triumph. For this reason, we are always surprised by the news of artists who, without expecting it, They decide to leave their bands to pursue solo careers.. This risky move is one of the most difficult that a singer can make, since equal success is difficult to achieve. However, these are artists who have had the same triumphs as a group and solo.

Leiva

The man from Madrid has been one of the greatest musical authorities in our country for decades. It’s not for nothing that the singer-songwriter built a career full of number 1s that continue to sound to this day. His first triumphs were in the hands of Rubén Pozo of Peresa’s group. The group disbanded in 2011. on good terms, but even so they had to fight against all odds to get their individual projects off the ground. In an interview, Leiva explained that Peresa’s farewell concert was watched by 20,000 people, and the first one with his name alone had 300.

The proof that this was the right decision is the fact that after 12 years of solo career sold all the tickets at the WiZink Center in Madrid in a few minutesfor 3 passes that he will present at the end of the year with his partner from Peresa as a special guest.

Harry Styles

Decade after decade, every generation has one or two boy bands that inspire bigotry in the youngest. In 2010, the most important was One Direction. These 5 Brits from Factor X took the planet by storm with their catchy tunes, becoming a mass phenomenon that swept everywhere. But not everything was rosy. After several years of fatigue, Zayn Malik left first, aiming to create his own project. Of the members of One Direction, Harry Styles was the best. His figure attracted not only “directors”, but, if possible, an even larger audience, reaching numbers higher than those he achieved with his peers.

beyoncé

The American singer is unique in her own right. We get to see it every weekend thanks to his Renaissance tour that fills stadiums around the world. However, his endeavors were not alone. Destiny’s Child marked the beginning of Beyoncé Knowles’ music. In this group, she reached a very significant results (very outstanding, if not for those that she scored later) and maturity, which led her to fame when the group disbanded in 2006.

Ana Torroja

Mecano is a musical legend in Spain. Their songs continue to captivate later generations, making parents and children sing timeless hymns in unison, such as Cruz de navajas or La fuerza del destino. For this reason, the difficult final separation of the group in 1998 was a heavy burden for Ana Torroja, who had to build her own destiny on her own. The keys to his success are still clear to this day: he never gave up his past and, drawing on the legacy of the trio, made something of his own which made it the flagship name in our country.

Daniel Martin

The Madrid resident conquered Spain with his band El Canto del Loco.becoming the idol of a generation. Hymns followed one another, changing the paradigm (the younger ones never had to go to a disco in shoes…) and the creation of customs that transcended the group. The disbandment happened in 2010, as its members wanted to disperse. Dani Martin has not slowed down and built an outstanding career on his own.