Lefties Day 2023: why it is celebrated tomorrow, August 13

This Sunday, August 13, Argentina and the world celebrate International Left Handers Day. I know the reason and what is the origin.

This Sunday, August 13, 2022 will take place in Argentina and the world lefties day, a date created in memory of all people whose working hand is left. Here we will tell you how it happened and what is the reason.







Lefties Day 2023: why it is celebrated today, August 13

This day was established by the Left Handers Club on August 13, 1976 in London, England. in honor of your lifestyle. Even the importance given to it is such that there have been overlaps between right-handed and left-handed and other activities.

One of the most curious stories is, without a doubt, the etymological origin of the word “left-handed”, so common today. In fact, “left-handed” originated from the Latin word: “sinistra”, which means “to the left.”







Lefties Day 2023: How many people are lefties in the world?

Although left-handed people have historically had various “difficulties” doing certain activities in a right-handed world, Researchers estimate that about 10% of the world’s population are left-handed, although this number varies by time and place. For professionals in freer times and cultures, left-handedness is more common, while otherwise it is reduced.

Lefties Day 2023: the most famous people who were lefties

Even though lefties are a minority, there are hundreds of them who excel in a variety of disciplines. Sports are a good example. Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi, two of the best soccer players in history, are left-handers. It is also found in other sports personalities such as Ayrton Senna (Formula 1), Emanuel Ginóbili (basketball) and Rafael Nadal (tennis) who have shone in their activities.







don’t miss anything Get the latest from Ephemeris and more!





This may interest you



