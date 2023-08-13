Leipzig embitters Harry Kane’s debut in the German Super Cup with a dance with Bayern Munich (Video)

This Saturday, RB Leipzig won the German Super Cup by beating Bayern Munich 3-0. with three goals from the Spaniard Dani Olmo and the failed debut of the Englishman Harry Kane with the German team.

Kane came on as a substitute in the 64th minute to applause from the fans. when the team was losing 2-0, but there was little he could do to change the outcome.

The striker, who signed for Bayern this Saturday, greeted the fans during the warm-up before the game, and the fans responded with enthusiastic applause. The Englishman wears the number 9 with Bayern, which Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller previously wore in the seventies.

Konrad Laimer was the only one of Bayern’s new signings to start in the starting lineup.. Kim Min Jae sat next to Kane on the bench. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has said the South Korean defender needs more time to adjust to the team after moving from Serie A champions Napoli.

Equal game despite the score

Leipzig took the lead in the 3rd minute thanks to Dani Olmo who finished inside the penalty area, taking advantage of the rebound from a free-kick from the left by David Raum.

Bayern then seemed to calm down a bit, starting to circulate the ball and generating some good runs. Mathys Tela had two good chances at 16 minutes when he shot a little too centrally from a very good position, and at 24 minutes when he cleared a good cross from Serge Gnabry from the left flank.

Leipzig scored second in the 42nd minute thanks to the genius in the box, Dani Olmo.. Timo Werner missed the ball into the penalty area, Dani Olmo took it and got rid of Benjamin Pavard and Mathis De Light with a fantastic turn and finished off Sven Ulreich.

Harry Kane entered the field in the 64th minute and the crowd went wild, but the English striker barely got a single ball.

Dani Olmo sentenced the match in the 69th minuteafter a penalty that occurred when Mazaroui handled the ball with his hand after a corner kick.

