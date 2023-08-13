Leiva hosts a very indie Bahia Sound Day

Macarena Garcia San Fernando 08/13/2023



Updated at 10:23.





He Sound Day Bay this generated high expectations, especially among more independent audiences. The headliner was Leyva, who is engrossed in his last concerts before his temporary retirement from music. First, as a warm-up, the dalton brothers They were prophets in their own country. The group of islands acted to warm the atmosphere.

Gradually, the Bahia Sound area filled with people to see Leiva. An on-screen countdown marked the remaining time until the start of the concert as part of the tour. when you bite your lip. Very punctual, he went on stage to interpret sincere killer with his characteristic hat and his guitar. Leiva liked to play with the silence and the singing of the audience, and from the first moment there was an affinity between the stage and the track.

In his first words to the public, he evoked envy: “How lucky you are and what a beautiful light,” he said, before continuing to review his recording career, where songs like World War, rain in boots, terribly cruel or breaking Bad. In another moment, in which he addressed the public, he assured that he was very grateful to those who pay for a ticket to see live music. “Our job is to make this priceless ticket“, he added by way of a declaration of intent. And of course he did, and although his powers were weakened by gastroenteritis, if he had not said so, he would not have been noticed.

Arrow And hysterical presented the sounds of the latest record. And not gone Callthe theme with which Leiva directed the soundtrack of the film of the same name and with which he received the Goya Award for Best Original Song in 2018.

There was also a time to remember his beginnings in Laziness. how do you do it And polar Star They arrived hand in hand with nostalgia and a very good reception from the visitors who sang at the top of their voices. In fact, at one point in the speech, he asked the waiters to applaud because “I love watching the workers sing and dance.” After that, Leiva appeared before the last segment of the concert with Do not worry about me And like you’re going to die tomorrowa passionate anthem included on his Nuclear album.

Finally, return to Perez with two songs that marked the band’s career for what it is. princesses And Lady Madrid close the second performance of the evening with the success of a satisfied audience.

The action then moved to an auxiliary stage where a DJ entertained the audience while the main stage did the necessary work to get long live sweden. And although not everyone survived until the departure of the Murcian group, they were able to enjoy the excellent atmosphere during their performance in front of an audience that did not succumb to the fatigue of a long musical day in the hall. Finally, the most daring enjoyed second at the closing of Bahia Sound Day with great success with the public.

Article for registrants only Access without restrictions to better journalism



